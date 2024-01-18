Our annual Needle In The Hay competition unearths gold from here and across the ditch

With gems like this sweet track from Will Swinton reminding us why we got into this industry in the first place, it’s no wonder why we love to shout out emerging and not-so-emerging artists.

That’s why we love Needle In The Hay; our competition is a way for us to shine a light on the future of music, wherever it hides. This time, we ventured across the ditch to New Zealand, and trust us when we say there is no shortage of talent across the Tasman.

This Auckland native, Will Swinton, made waves with the release of his debut EP last October. This little gem features standout tracks like ‘Better Days’ and our NITH pick, ‘Leave In The Morning.’

Notably, Swinton’s debut single, ‘All For You,’ achieved considerable success, peaking at #6 on the NZ Hot 20 charts. The follow-up, ‘Wasted You,’ didn’t lag behind, reaching an impressive #15. It’s quite an accomplishment for a bedroom producer.

Adding to his recent string of achievements, Swinton also captured the attention of tastemakers at the recent SXSW Sydney – and rightfully so.

What makes Swinton stand out is his distinctive voice. Think The Kid Laroi with a dash of soul that seems to come so naturally to Kiwi’s, vocals as smooth as honey, and melodies that burrow into your brain like an earworm.

His songwriting tackles everyday experiences with refreshing honesty, fusing genres like a musical mad scientist to craft a sound that’s both familiar and undeniably new.

Stay connected to Will Swinton via Instagram.