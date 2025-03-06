Breaking down ‘The Triumph of The Puissant’- Track by Track with Bad Bubble

Chicago-based artist, Bad Bubble , has released a new album titled ‘The Triumph of The Puissant’, so we’re here to do a track-by-track

The eleven-track collection from Bad Bubble (featuring ten main songs plus an intro) offers a blend of synth-pop and new-wave with 80s influences and modern twists.

Standout tracks include the flagship single ‘Sprinkler,’ the back-to-back written ‘Ed The Ox’ and ‘Ole Dale.’

The album creates a “mystical, sonic journey,” eclipsing the listeners in an ensemble of strings and synths.

Bad Bubble is here to shed a little light on his tracks, and explain what the driving force was behind each individual song.

From his worldly travels, to car crashes, the name Dale and a 1965 Ford Mustang.

Check out our track by track with Bad Bubble.

Opaqueness of Flor

Every Bad Bubble album has an instrumental track giving the introduction on track one. I’ve done this since my first record in 2022, Future 9. And all others that have followed all have this. Truth is, I honestly love doing these. I may do these under a different name and release them with a fresh start. This one is a special one as it’s entirely done on my phone. Including mix & master. I was bored and away from the studio. So I started playing…and went from there….

Sprinkler

This is the lead single, or flag of the album. Sprinkler was mixed and mastered by a friend of mine in Berlin. I love German artists & listeners. They are intensely picky when it comes to their art. As they should be. So I feel I got that level of craftsmanship with Sprinkler. I wrote and recorded this fast, in one night. Then sat on it until showing a friend weeks later..who told me it’s a flag. I had another look at it and agreed…so off to Berlin it went..

It Separated

This is a personal favourite. I love this one. Definitely a highway at night track. I’m a horrible driver though. I wrecked my car the day I got my drivers license and it’s been downhill ever since. Insurance companies go bankrupt because of men like me, & I don’t drink alcohol. So it’s good old fashioned non driving capabilities. I’m blessed…

June, 2024

This is a song about acceptance. I was feeling as if I didn’t express anger enough. I really don’t. I’ve been told I’m sad when I should be mad. I firmly believe in the proper and full range of emotional display in art. Anger, whether you like it or not does have its rightful place at the table. Just don’t let it call the plays. Anger is a horrible team captain.

Ole Dale

I don’t know anyone who is actually named Dale. But I do, however, think it is a very sophisticated name. It’s a very distinguished name. Close your eyes for a second and imagine someone named Dale. Now take him out of the farmer’s outfit, clean him up and put him in a suit. Fun fact: I got my TikTok account suspended for this video. They said it was over sexualised. The video for Ole Dale has no people in it. At all. It’s a scene of a shopping mall with no people, then an empty hotel room and an empty parking lot. How on Earth they arrived at this conclusion not once, but twice as it was appealed unsuccessfully is so far beyond me…

Fits

Fits is a two part composition with the first half written with everything planned out as I usually do. I wanted the back half to completely change course & be freestyle and made up on the spot. So I just started playing. For vocals, I let everything come out naturally and effortlessly. I’m very happy with the results.

Ed the Ox

I enjoyed making this and the video for it. For those who follow my work, the car at the beginning of the video…a fully restored 1965 Ford Mustang show car is my Dads. But it’s also the artwork for Wonderment, the last track on my second album, Socks Off. Ed the Ox is a song about finally meeting someone and living again…has nothing to do with an Ox regardless of what the name may or may not be.

ColorTV

I wanted to remind myself of why being me is difficult at times. I think music should not be comfortable. Rules truly are made to be broken, as cringe as that may sound. When you chase the algorithm, you become what you chase. And if 300k are all chasing the algorithm, they’re all going to sound the same I will never do that. Music is too important for me to help further damage it. I’ll never obey any algorithm or trend…I don’t care if it hurts my career. What’s the point if by the time you get there you are a copy of a copy and you don’t recognise yourself? And then people will model themselves after someone who does not know who they are..

Content

This is a song discussing the fear of what I call the void. The big empty. When you yell and your yell doesn’t even yell….if a tree falls down in the middle of whatnot, will anyone care? When your shadow becomes unreliable and the clock tells lies all day, every day. When the best of who you are is unwanted, then….you’re extraordinary..

Cold Phone

This is a very old song. I still have a few of these from when I first started. I had considered this for my first album, Future 9 but I thought it had too much of an edge for that record. This song has a little pepper on it. I didn’t want to overdo it…this song was originally over 7 minutes. I had to scale it back. Personally, I like the old days when a song’s length was however long the artist wanted it to be…those days are long gone. Now it has to be over within the first 8 seconds.

Snarlette

I had wanted this to be longer as well…i chose my words carefully here as well. Hopefully you enjoy it. I wrote this very early on as well. I’ve been writing poetry for a long time. Sometimes I am accused of texting or talking in poems…I write a lot so it wouldn’t surprise me. I don’t care…if I do, I do…poetry is becoming a lost art. Snarlette was to capture a slice of poetry that is cool and dangerous. Whether it did or not is subjective, but all art is subjective. It’s supposed to be…hopefully I did good. I hope whoever reads this enjoyed the album. Bad guys are good. Good guys are boring. A pen and a keyboard can coexist…American food has poison in it. And if I have to cry today, I still won’t give my smiles away… -Bad Bubble