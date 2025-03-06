Jasmine Matthews Drops Cheeky New Single ‘Narcissist’

Following the success of her 2023 debut EP ‘Reverie,’ Jasmine Matthews continues to evolve with this playful yet cutting new release

Rising Geelong artist Jasmine Matthews has recently unveiled her latest single ‘Narcissist.’

A bold, sarcasm-laden anthem that showcases her evolving artistry and fearless approach to songwriting.

‘Narcissist’ takes a decidedly different direction, serving as a post-breakup empowerment anthem wrapped in cheeky lyrics and confident delivery.

The single expertly blends satirical humble-brags with a scorned energy that transforms heartbreak into a statement of personal power.

Matthews’ trademark soulful vocals take on a new edge here, perfectly complementing the track’s unapologetic attitude and biting commentary.

With ‘Narcissist,’ Jasmine wanted to capture that moment when you finally stop feeling sad about a breakup and start feeling yourself again.

It’s an anthem of reclamation, curing your confidence and turning that pain into something empowering – with a healthy dose of sarcasm, of course.

The release further cements Matthews’ reputation as one of Victoria’s most versatile up-and-coming artists.

Since emerging on the Geelong music scene, she has steadily built a following through performances across the state, supporting notable acts and headlining her own shows.

Record The Resonance previously described her work as a “Hollywood glam version of a romance scene,” while Broken 8 Records noted her “seemingly limitless artistry” – a quality that ‘Narcissist’ only reinforces.

As Matthews continues to push musical boundaries, this latest offering suggests she’s not only comfortable exploring different facets of her sound but thriving in that exploration.

For fans of bold, confident music with substance behind the style, ‘Narcissist’ delivers a perfectly packaged three-minute reminder of why Mesmerized aptly labeled Matthews a “hidden jewel” of the Australian music scene.

So go show ‘Narcissist’ some love, and check out some of Jasmine’s other releases here.