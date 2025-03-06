NZ Rising Pop Star Jenni Smith Has a New Breakup Anthem out

Pop-Country singer/songwriter Jenni Smith’s new single ‘Laugh Louder’ is an energetic track about leaving behind toxic relationships

A new rising star on the NZ pop market, Jenni Smith has burst through the seams with her thoughtful new single ‘Laugh Louder.’

The energetic young singer/songwriter has shared her experiences of going through tough breakups, and leaving behind toxic relationships on the new track.

Along with themes of self-expression, self-worth and finding your personal joy and freedom again.

The track beautifully explores the spaces in between life’s tough moments, a tender and direct glimpse into insecurity and betrayal.

Mixing elements of both pop and country, the track is more a fusion of the genres than belonging to one singularly.

It is a loyal representation of the usual pop sensibilities with a much more modern take of country music being infused into the track.

And needless to say, country music and country-pop fusion has been getting something of a revival lately.

From Luke Combs to Morgan Wallen, you can hear the similarities between Jenni’s tracks and those of her US and Canadian counterparts.

And it goes without saying that Taylor Swift may have had a part to play in her career choice and songwriting prowess.

Jenni Smith’s approach to songwriting is holistic in nature, with her most recent single eclipsing prior releases through her mindful engagement.

Jenni shared her thoughts on her approach, stating “Writing this song was the most therapeutic thing ever. I started out writing a brassy, revenge song but I ended up writing a light-hearted song about leaving negativity behind and moving forward to enjoy my freedom.”

As one of NZ’s and Aotearoa’s new bright, shining stars, Jenni’s career will be one to watch.

Check out her New single ‘Laugh Louder’ if you haven’t already.