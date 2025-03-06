Roy Ayers, the Funk Legend, Dies at 84 – Here are six of his greatest tracks

The vibraphone virtuoso who shaped funk, jazz, and hip-hop, Roy Ayers, has passed away

Roy Ayers, the influential funk musician known for his virtuosic vibraphone skills and lasting impact on genres from jazz to hip hop, has passed away at the age of 84 after battling a serious illness.

Across a career that spanned six decades, Ayers shaped the sound of disco, soul, acid jazz, and neo-soul, leaving an indelible mark on popular music.

Ayers first rose to prominence in the 1960s, eventually forming Roy Ayers Ubiquity, a band that fused funk with jazz in ways that would influence countless artists and genres. While his collaborations with the likes of Fela Kuti and Whitney Houston are well-known, Ayers’ own catalog stands as a testament to his unique sound.

Here are five of his greatest tracks — just a few of the timeless tunes Ayers crafted that will continue to resonate for years to come.

Everybody Loves The sunshine

A signature track that became an instant classic, Everybody Loves the Sunshine is a mellow, warm anthem that radiates positivity. Its smooth vibes and inviting melody made it a defining song for Ayers and have ensured its place in music history. Whether through samples or covers, this track remains one of Ayers’ most beloved songs.

Searching

A defining track in Ayers’ career, Searching pulses with the energy of funk, jazz, and soul. Its expansive vibraphone melodies set the stage for his pioneering influence in future genres like hip-hop and acid jazz.

Liquid Love

A sultry, deeply groove-driven track that combines Ayers’ smooth vibes with an undeniable funk rhythm. Liquid Love stands as a perfect example of his ability to blend sensuality with sophisticated musicianship.

Running Away

Funk, heartbreak, and joy collide in this upbeat breakup anthem. With its bouncing bassline and cheerful handclaps, Running Away feels like a celebration, even as it delivers a message of emotional liberation.

The Memory

The Memory is a beautiful fusion of nostalgia and jazz-funk that showcases Ayers’ ability to create intricate melodies while maintaining a soulful, heartfelt vibe. It’s an emotional highpoint in his catalog.

You Send Me

A masterful take on the classic Sam Cooke hit, Ayers infuses his signature vibraphone style, giving this soulful track a new layer of depth. The laid-back groove and mellow vibe make this a definitive Roy Ayers moment.

Roy Ayers’ music will live on, continuing to influence and inspire for generations to come. His work isn’t just a snapshot of a musical era — it’s a legacy that transcends genres.