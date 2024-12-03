Neural DSP Archetype: Cory Wong X: A Funk-Forward Sonic Toolkit

Neural DSP’s Archetype: Cory Wong X takes everything we loved about the original and dials it up several notches.

This isn’t just an upgrade; it’s a full-blown celebration of clean tones, funky grooves, and the rich sonic palette that Cory Wong has made his signature.

Whether you’re chasing pristine clarity, warm saturation, or just want to have fun experimenting, this plugin offers something special for players of all styles.

One of the standout features is the wah-wah pedal. Neural DSP has nailed the exact sweep Cory loves, giving players the option to map it to a MIDI-controllable pedal or simply enjoy the auto-wah function.

It’s dynamic, expressive, and an absolute joy to play with.

For those craving tonal versatility, the three amps are where this plugin shines.

The D.I. Funk Console is a channel-strip-inspired amp that delivers that iconic “bubble tone,” perfect for funky grooves.

The Clean Machine lives up to its name with a tone that’s pure, crisp, and versatile.

And then there’s The Amp Snob, a rare gem that transitions effortlessly from crystal-clear cleans to that coveted edge-of-breakup sound.

Pairing these amps with the cabsim module opens up a whole world of possibilities.

The plugin includes three cabinets with six adjustable virtual microphones and the ability to fine-tune mic positions, distance, and room sound.

The option to add room reverb really stands out here—it adds a natural depth that’s hard to replicate otherwise, making everything feel just a bit more real.

Neural DSP also packed the plugin with thoughtful features for modern guitarists.

The inbuilt tuner is a particularly cool addition, especially for live players who need quick adjustments.

And the revamped interface is not only more intuitive but also beautifully colourful and easy to navigate.

Even resizing the window is now as simple as click-and-drag, making it feel less like a plugin and more like an extension of your instrument.

Archetype: Cory Wong X isn’t just for fans of Cory’s music—it’s for anyone who values clean tones and expressive playing.

It’s playful, powerful, and packed with options that make it as fun to explore as it is to perform with Neural DSP has delivered another winner here, and we can’t wait to see how guitarists put this versatile plugin to use.

Visit their website for more information.pro aud