Mario Kart World review: A worthy sequel that revs up the classic with chaos charm and a fresh cast

After the massive success of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe , the bar was set pretty high for Nintendo’s Switch 2 launch title — and Mario Kart World doesn’t just meet expectations, it zooms past them

This game is a worthy follow-up that honors the series’ roots while pushing boundaries with bold new ideas, clever world design, and some of the most exhilarating multiplayer chaos Mario Kart has seen in years.

Right out of the gate, Mario Kart World shakes up the traditional Grand Prix format into something Nintendo calls the “Road Trip.”

Rather than a series of isolated races, each track flows directly into the next via an open-world road you control.

The result? A seamless, connected experience that feels more like a journey than a collection of laps.

You’ll find yourself drifting from lush jungles to volcanic ruins, then racing through snow-capped peaks without ever leaving the action.

It’s cinematic and immersive — and the way the tracks physically link together gives a fresh life to the series’ familiar formula.

But it’s important to say: don’t expect Mario Kart World to be an open-world racer in the style of Forza Horizon.

The Free Roam mode is a delightful bonus playground rather than a fully fleshed-out open-world where you’ll be spending most of your time.

Unfortunately there’s no local co-op option in Free Roam just yet, which feels like a slightly missed opportunity.

However Free Roam is where Nintendo sneaks in a neat surprise — classic Mario Kart tracks you won’t find in the main Grand Prix.

Hidden behind glowing P-Switches scattered across the map, these fan-favourites are a nostalgic treat, rewarding exploration without interrupting the flow of the core game.

Racing itself is tighter and more challenging than ever.

The CPU opponents have clearly stepped up their game, showing smarter tactics, more aggressive item use, and better racing lines — which turns the higher-speed classes into a real test for seasoned players.

Casual racers won’t feel left behind, though, as the lower CC options keep things accessible and fun.

This balance means everyone can enjoy the mayhem, whether you’re a newcomer or a veteran.

One of the biggest standouts — and for me, the highlight of Mario Kart World — is Knockout Tour.

This elimination-style race mode is a masterstroke of pressure and pure chaos.

I’ve never felt quite so much excitement or adrenaline in a Mario Kart game as I have playing Knockout Tour online.

There’s no room for strategy here; it’s a frantic, unpredictable free-for-all where the goal is just to survive each cut.

Every checkpoint whittles down the pack, with players getting knocked out in brutal fashion.

The stress is real, but so is the exhilaration. It’s fast, frantic, and absolutely addictive — easily the best thing to happen to Mario Kart multiplayer in years.

Graphically, Mario Kart World is stunning, taking full advantage of the Switch 2’s hardware.

Every track bursts with vibrant colours and intricate detail, from the tropical chaos of Dino Dino Jungle to the mysterious atmosphere of Great Block Ruins.

Returning features like gliding and water racing are now enhanced with new twists, like winged karts and jet skis, adding fresh layers to the driving experience.

The new character roster is another thoughtful touch. Instead of dipping into the wider Nintendo universe à la Smash Bros., Nintendo has doubled down on expanding the Mario Kart family with new faces like Cow, Cheep Cheep, Dolphin, and Snowman.

This focus keeps the game true to its roots and gives longtime fans exciting new options without muddying the identity of the series.

Each character brings a unique vibe and charm, fitting perfectly into the colourful chaos.

Costumes have also made their way in, adding fun personality layers to your favourite racers.

But here, Nintendo’s approach feels a bit uneven — some characters have multiple costumes, others barely any, and the character select menu becomes a bit crowded and confusing.

The lack of clear organization or cohesion means finding your favourite outfit can take some trial and error.

Still, seeing characters decked out in quirky outfits is a nice touch and adds to the game’s overall playful vibe.

Musically, the soundtrack is top-notch, blending iconic Mario Kart tunes with fresh compositions that perfectly match each course’s mood.

Whether you’re ripping through a jungle or cruising a frozen mountain, the music really add a

Online play feels smoother and more responsive than ever, with a solid range of modes including the classic Time Trials and Battle modes like Balloon Battle and Coin Runners.

But again, Knockout Tour steals the show, injecting a tension I’ve never felt playing Mario Kart before! It’s easy to see it becoming the new online favourite for competitive and casual players alike.

In all, Mario Kart World is a masterclass in balancing tradition with innovation.

The open-world elements complement the connected tracks beautifully without trying to reinvent the wheel, and the tougher CPU challenges make victories all the sweeter.

It’s a polished, fun, and chaotic racer that respects its legacy while pushing the series forward in clever ways.

Verdict: 9/10 — Mario Kart World is a fantastic sequel and an early must-have Switch 2 title.

Its knockout multiplayer thrills, bold new mechanics, and vibrant roster make it one of the best entries in the series yet.