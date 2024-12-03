Aurora DSP Monster 4000 – Neural Bus Compressor: modern reinvention of the classic bus compressor

Aurora DSP has released the Monster 4000 – Neural Bus Compressor , and it’s here to take your mixes up a notch.

Inspired by a classic bus compressor that’s been a studio staple for years, this plugin goes beyond emulation by adding some modern twists, making it a versatile tool for any producer or mix engineer looking to tighten up their tracks.

At its heart, the Monster 4000 is all about giving your mix that cohesive “glue” effect, but it doesn’t stop there.

With extra features like saturation, dual-mono mode, and an external sidechain, it’s ready to handle way more than just bus compression.

One of the standout tools is the mix knob, which makes parallel compression super easy—no need for fancy routing or extra plugins.

The SAT switch is another nice touch, letting you add just the right amount of grit and warmth without going overboard.

And let’s not forget the sidechain high-pass filter, which is a lifesaver for keeping your low-end punchy without over-triggering the compressor.

On a drum bus, the Monster 4000 shines. It pulls everything together beautifully, letting kick drums hit hard while keeping snares and cymbals clean and punchy.

The mix knob is perfect here—it’s as simple as dialling in a touch of compression without squashing the life out of your drums.

The SAT switch adds a subtle analog vibe that’s perfect for giving sterile tracks a bit more life.

And if you’re working with stereo sources like overheads or keys, the dual-mono mode helps keep things wide and balanced while still reigning in dynamics.

For those producing electronic or dance music, the external sidechain makes creating those iconic pumping effects a breeze.

And if you’re working with complex live recordings, the auto-release feature ensures the compression stays smooth and musical.

The Monster 4000 – Neural Bus Compressor is a solid addition to any producer’s arsenal.

Whether you’re using it to glue drums together, tighten up a full mix, or add some character to your tracks, it delivers the goods.

The controls are intuitive, the features are well thought out, and the sound quality is top-notch.

Right now, it’s available here at an introductory price of $29.99 (regularly $49.99) until December 31st—a serious steal for what you’re getting.