Nintendo doesn’t just have a hit on its hands – they’ve broken records

Less than a week after launch, the Switch 2 has already sold over 3.5 million units, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo console of all time

We’ve spent a fair bit of time with the Switch 2, putting it through its paces on trains, couches and café tables — and what Nintendo has delivered isn’t just an upgrade. It’s breaking into a bold new territory.

The screen is the first thing that hits you. It’s bigger, sharper, and somehow still fits into the same sleek form factor as the original. With 1080p, 120Hz refresh, VRR, and HDR support, this display seriously punches above its weight.

Games feel smoother, colours pop, and even simple menus look elevated. It’s a premium screen on a device that’s still unmistakably playful.

Once docked, the Switch 2 can output up to 4K, which is a first for Nintendo, and boy was it worth the wait. With older titles such as Super Mario Odyssey and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet getting free resolution and frame rate patches, along with the paid upgrades for Tears Of The Kingdom and Breath Of The Wild, there’s already a heap of games that are able to get in on the extra power of the Switch 2.

But let’s talk Joy-Cons — because Nintendo has finally addressed some long-standing gripes. The new Joy-Cons are chunkier, comfier, and click in magnetically with a rock-solid snap that feels infinitely more stable than the original’s rails.

And while the Pro Controller is still a great option for those who want a traditional controller experience, these Joy-Cons might become the real MVPs.

Why? Because they now double as mice. Yes, actual mouse control — and it works surprisingly well. What first seemed like a gimmick has quickly proven to be one of the console’s most game-changing features.

Playing Civilization 7 and Fortnite with mouse controls felt like stepping into a new era for Nintendo — one where PC-style gameplay is not just possible, but natural.

The Switch 2 suddenly feels like more than a console. It’s a flexible, portable gaming machine that’s blurring the lines between PC and handheld. Expect more PC-native titles to trickle in — and when they do, the Switch 2 is ready.

If you’ve got the cash and the patience to hunt one down, the Switch 2 is worth it — especially if you’re ready for a console that’s not just catching up to its competitors, but changing the game entirely.