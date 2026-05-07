Nintendo’s Star Fox revival is heading to Switch 2 this June

Fox McCloud is officially back in the cockpit!

Star Fox has been confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2, with the reimagined adventure launching June 25.

The new game gives the classic space shooter a full visual overhaul while adding expanded multiplayer, new gameplay features and modern Switch 2 integrations.

The game follows Fox McCloud and the Star Fox team as they battle Andross across the Lylat System, piloting Arwings through aerial combat, asteroid fields and branching mission routes.

Familiar mechanics like barrel rolls, boosts and somersaults are returning… Because Nintendo knows nobody was going to accept a Star Fox game without someone yelling “Do a barrel roll.”

Visually, the reboot pushes much further than a simple remaster.

Nintendo says the game includes redesigned characters, revamped environments, cinematic cutscenes, fully voiced dialogue and an orchestral soundtrack built specifically for the new release.

The update also introduces several new modes. Including an eight-player Battle Mode that splits players into Team Star Fox and Team Star Wolf for large-scale dogfights.

Different objectives across maps like Corneria and Sector Y aim to give multiplayer more structure than simple aerial chaos.

Switch 2-specific features are also heavily baked into the experience.

Players can use Joy-Con 2 mouse controls for more precise aiming. While GameChat functionality lets users appear as animated Star Fox characters during online sessions.

Yes, that means your friends can now argue strategy while wearing digital Falco beaks.

The game is both a nostalgia hit and a modernised relaunch for a franchise that has largely remained dormant in recent years outside of cameos and crossover appearances.

After years of fans asking where Star Fox went, Nintendo’s answer appears to be: straight to Switch 2 launch season.