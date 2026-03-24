Miley Cyrus shuts down hopes for a ‘Hannah Montana’ Reboot

“Girl, I’m already tired,” she says.

Twenty years after she first donned the blonde wig, Miley Cyrus brought Hannah Montana back to Hollywood for a special anniversary celebration.

Walking the red carpet at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, the singer admitted that the nostalgic trip down memory lane has left her utterly exhausted.

#MileyCyrus credits Variety for making the anniversary special happen. She also shoots down plans for a #HannahMontana reboot: “Girl, I’m tired. This has already been a lot.” pic.twitter.com/RnaIfwNOMe — Variety (@Variety) March 24, 2026

When asked about the possibility of a full reboot, Cyrus replied, “Girl, I’m already tired. This has already been a lot.”

The star credited a previous interview for sparking the reunion, which features a chat with Alex Cooper (the podcaster) and a surprise appearance by Selena Gomez.

Joined by her mother Tish and former castmates, Cyrus honoured the iconic role that made her a star but made it clear she’s ready to hang up the wig for good.