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Miley Cyrus shuts down hopes for a ‘Hannah Montana’ Reboot

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

“Girl, I’m already tired,” she says.

Twenty years after she first donned the blonde wig, Miley Cyrus brought Hannah Montana back to Hollywood for a special anniversary celebration.

Walking the red carpet at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, the singer admitted that the nostalgic trip down memory lane has left her utterly exhausted.

When asked about the possibility of a full reboot, Cyrus replied, “Girl, I’m already tired. This has already been a lot.”

The star credited a previous interview for sparking the reunion, which features a chat with Alex Cooper (the podcaster) and a surprise appearance by Selena Gomez.

Joined by her mother Tish and former castmates, Cyrus honoured the iconic role that made her a star but made it clear she’s ready to hang up the wig for good.

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