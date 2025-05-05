Finally, a Met Gala Where Everyone Gets It: The 2025 Red Carpet’s Sharpest Tailored Moments

Happy Met Gala 2025 day to all who celebrate!

While the rest of the world sips champagne in primetime, fashion lovers are clutching their morning coffees (or, let’s be real, a sneaky mimosa) as the most opulent night in celebrity style kicks off.

This year’s Met Gala theme, Tailored for You, inspired by the Met’s Superfine: Tailoring Black Style exhibition, has brought out the sartorial best in Hollywood’s elite.

From crisp suiting to avant-garde takes on classic tailoring, the orchid-covered carpet is already delivering looks that actually—shockingly—stick to the brief.

Anna Wintour set the tone early, arriving with co-chairs Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo, proving that when the fashion gods align, magic happens.

Now, onto the real stars: the fits.

Zendaya, our Met Gala princess, once again proved why she reigns supreme in a razor-sharp Louis Vuitton by Pharrell moment, courtesy of Law Roach.

Meanwhile, Joey King stunned in a jewel-encrusted green ensemble that no one saw coming but everyone adored.

And let’s not forget A$AP Rocky, serving dandy gentleman realness like it’s his job (well, it kind of is).

From Lorde’s gravity-defying silk drama to Pamela Anderson’s sequined Tory Burch glow-up, this year’s carpet is a masterclass in theme interpretation—and we’re here for every single second of it.

