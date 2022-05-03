Why are people upset about the Met Gala this year?

Historically held on the first Monday in May, the 2022 Met Gala is back and of course, it’s causing controversy and confusion… again.

This year’s Met Gala theme was “Gilded Glamor and White Tie,” and it’s already received criticism. The theme, which is meant to be inspired by 1870 to 1890 looks, has been labelled, “out of touch”.

Many who are dying to see how the night unfolds, are also using social media to condemn it. While highlighting the current shrinking economy, many are criticising the poor timing of the yearly event.

The actual definition of “gilded” means either “covered thinly with gold leaf or gold paint” or “wealthy and privileged”. While perhaps an infuriatingly on-the-nose theme to some, it may very well award Cara Delevign with the most hilarious and literal outfit.

Without being presumptuous, it seems like A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have made their own statement about the theme by dressing in a way that couldn’t be more perfectly described than by simply saying, warm.

The pair may very well be pointing out that simply being warm is a huge privilege that many go without. Either that or the two really just wanted to be comfy at one of these fancy events for once.

One celeb we can pretty much always count on to completely ignore any opportunity to make a powerful statement is of course Kim Kardashian. Kimmy dove headfirst into the theme, and seems to have come out blonde!

She wore the actual dress worn by Marylyn Monroe to sing Happy Birthday to then, President John F. Kennedy in 1962. An outfit which was a far cry from last year which had her in a head to toe black jumpsuit which covered her entire body and face, from Balenciaga.

Just like Kim, many are just enjoying the night as it unfolds and are ignoring the problematic nature of the theme. No matter the theme, immensely wealthy people wearing expensive clothing in front of a sea of photographers will probably always rub people the wrong way.

i’m crying cause this is probably the easiest theme to follow #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/AcrPd4NCSZ — – (@honsooI) May 2, 2022

Luckily, at least the event is designed to raise money. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is the only department of the Met allowed to raise its own funds and the Met Gala is its main draw. The annual event has its attendees purchase tickets for an impressive $35,000 each. Next is the table price which is between $200,000 and $300,000!

Raising $16.4 million last year, alone, 2022 is shaping up to be another explosive year for the museum. The Met Gala may not be everyone’s cup of tea but that doesn’t stop the world from talking about it every single year.