Nintendo confirms ‘Ocarina of Time’ remake for Switch 2 coming in 2026

Hyrule’s greatest legend returns on Switch 2

Nintendo has officially announced a full remake of the legendary The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the upcoming Switch 2.

Revealed during Tuesday’s Direct presentation, a haunting teaser trailer showed the heroic Link slumbering as a narrator whispered of Hyrule’s sprawling beauty.

Originally released in 1998 for the Nintendo 64, the timeless classic is set to be “reborn” on the new console in 2026. But the surprises didn’t end there.

After years of silence, Square Enix gatecrashed the show with a new Kingdom Hearts IV trailer, featuring an older Sora battling heartless in a photorealistic city alongside brief cameos from Donald and Goofy.

The long-awaited sequel will launch on Switch 2 day-and-date with other platforms, though a firm release date remains a mystery.

For fans of two of gaming’s most beloved franchises, the future has never looked brighter.