FromSoftware’s new game, The Duskbloods, is a Switch 2 exclusive – and it looks wild

In a move that no one saw coming, FromSoftware has just announced The Duskbloods, a brand-new RPG coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026

You read right – one of gaming’s most notoriously brutal developers is exclusively bringing their dark, gruesome magic to a console best known for, well, Mario.

Revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct, The Duskbloods dropped in with a lengthy gameplay trailer that had a lot of people doing a double take.

Check out the absolute fever dream of a trailer above. Is this Bloodborne 2? Are we finally getting a spiritual successor to one of the most beloved FromSoft titles?

The vibes are undeniably there – gothic Victorian architecture, dimly lit cathedrals, eerie, operatic music, and a general sense of “everything here wants to kill me.”

The game is confirmed to be a multiplayer PvPvE experience, meaning players will not only be fending off horrifying creatures but also each other. Classic FromSoft chaos.

This is a huge deal for multiple reasons. For one, FromSoftware has never developed a game for a Nintendo console before, sticking mostly to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Their games (Dark Souls, Sekiro, Elden Ring) are infamous for their high difficulty and grim themes – essentially the opposite of Nintendo’s family-friendly branding.

Yet here we are, with The Duskbloods sharing a lineup with Mario Kart World and Kirby Air Riders.

Absolutely unhinged.

Nintendo also confirmed that Elden Ring is coming to the Switch 2, which is great news for anyone who thought The Lands Between wasn’t challenging enough and wanted to play it at a shaky 30 FPS on the go. Jokes aside, it’s a massive flex for the Switch 2’s hardware capabilities.

For those itching for more details, a Creator’s Voice article from The Duskbloods’ legendary director Hidetaka Miyazaki will be published on Nintendo’s website on April 4. Hopefully, it’ll explain what the hell we just watched.

Until then, let’s all take a deep breath and process the fact that the same company that brought us Animal Crossing is now home to a game where people turn into dinosaurs and fight in steampunk nightmare cities.

2026 can’t come soon enough.