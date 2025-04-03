Mike Campbell’s Heartbreaker: Inside his bond with Tom Petty and life after loss

Long-time Tom Petty collaborator and Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell shares new memoir the aptly titled ‘Heartbreakers’

Mike Campbell has always been the quiet force behind some of rock’s most iconic anthems, but with the release of his memoir Heartbreaker (Hachette), the long-time Tom Petty collaborator and Heartbreakers guitarist finally steps into the spotlight – not to brag, but to share the moments that shaped his life and career.

Now 75, Campbell—alongside co-writer Ari Surdoval – unveils a raw, no-nonsense memoir that traces his journey from a kid with a second-hand guitar in Jacksonville to the mastermind behind legendary tracks that have defined rock for generations.

But don’t expect a typical rock memoir; Heartbreaker sidesteps clichés in favour of a more honest exploration of the quieter side of a musician’s life.

Campbell’s aim is clear: to celebrate his creative partnership with Petty, shed light on the art of songwriting, and stay far away from the standard rock-star excesses.

What you get instead is a portrait of a musician whose true talent lies in his ability to listen – both to the music and to the people around him.

No Wild Tales, Just the Real Story

Campbell wastes no time in making it clear: Heartbreaker is not your average backstage expose. “That’s been done, and that’s not really what my life is about,” he tells PEOPLE. In fact, the memoir takes you deeper into the often-overlooked realities of a musician’s life—long studio hours, painstaking work to get the perfect take, and the constant grind of honing the craft. When Campbell does touch on personal battles, like his dangerous speed habit during the Southern Accents sessions, it’s not glorified, but rather offered as a cautionary tale of vulnerability.

A Bond Beyond the Music

At its heart, Heartbreaker is a love letter to Campbell’s deep connection with Tom Petty. Recalling their first meeting in Gainesville, Florida, Campbell remembers instantly recognizing Petty as his musical soulmate. “I thought he was my brother,” Campbell says. “We were on the same wavelength right away.” But it wasn’t all smooth sailing; Campbell doesn’t shy away from the tensions in their relationship, from Petty’s decision to put his name front and centre in the band to the brutally honest feedback Petty gave Campbell about his solo work. Their final exchange, as Petty lay on life support, was simple but profound: “I love you, brother.”

Songwriting Secrets and Studio Stories

Campbell’s true mission with Heartbreaker is to demystify the elusive art of songwriting. He pulls back the curtain on the creative process, from the obsessive perfectionism behind Damn the Torpedoes to the near-breakup over the making of “Refugee.” He even opens up about the lucky moments that shaped his career—like how a stranger’s impromptu guitar lesson kickstarted his musical journey, or how a last-minute track saved his house from foreclosure (that song? The Boys of Summer, which went on to become a hit for Don Henley).

Even after decades in the industry, Campbell remains remarkably humble. Heartbreaker isn’t about building a rockstar myth – it’s a candid, insightful look at the lessons he’s learned over a lifetime in music.

Carrying On After Petty

Since Tom Petty’s death in 2017, Campbell has kept his musical legacy alive, both through his work with Fleetwood Mac and leading his own band, the Dirty Knobs. Yet, as he admits, grief is a lifelong process. “I’m still grieving, but I’m getting through it,” he shares. “You have to just carry on.”

For fans of Petty and the Heartbreakers, Heartbreaker is more than just a memoir – it’s an inside look at the soul of a band that helped shape the soundtrack of American rock. For Campbell, it’s a way to ensure that the music –and the story – continues.