Iconic Skateboarding Videos and Their Unforgettable Soundtracks

Skateboarding and music have always gone hand in hand, with iconic videos setting the stage for jaw-dropping tricks and killer tunes
To say that music is a big deal in skate video’s is putting it mildly, the integrity that goes on to choose the track list, A- ensuring it hasn’t been used before, and B- sets the tone, can not be stated highly enough.
From punk classics from The Ramones, to to pop icons The Jackson 5, and nuwave sweethearts Yeah Yeah Yeahs, yep – you probably guessed this band features heavily on any Spike Jonze skate video, alongside Radiohead and Dinosaur Jr, because let’s face it, what would a skate vid be without these legends.
From the streets of California to the concrete jungles around the globe, these skate videos have carved their mark in history, not just for their sick moves, but for their unforgettable soundtracks.
The Bones Brigade Video Show
This groundbreaking video laid the foundation for skateboarding culture. With tracks like “Skate & Destroy” by The Faction and “Did You Wanna Die” by Youth Brigade, it’s a timeless classic that still gets skaters pumped.
Soundtrack
The Faction – Skate & Destroy
Rad Boys – Skateboard Blues
Al Oakie & Friends – Jumpin With Jarvis
Doug Dragon – Night Cruzer Two
Rad Boys – Pidgeon Head Funk
Rad Boys – Del Marista – Daktar
The Nudes – Mystery
Rad Boys – Rhue Elegon In Blue
The Halibuts – Mr. Mysterioso
Rad Boys – Radrista Blazita
Systems Of Romance – Shadows
Youth Brigade – Did You Wanna Die
Don Peyton – Karma Cue
Rad Boys – Bones Brigade Shuffle
Video Days
Directed by the legendary Spike Jonze, this video introduced the world to Jason Lee and featured tracks like “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5 and “Just Like Heaven” by Dinosaur Jr. It’s pure nostalgia on four wheels.
Soundtrack
War – Low Rider
The Jackson 5 – I Want You Back
Black Flag – My War
John Coltrane with the Red Garland Trio – Traneing In
Dinosaur Jr. – Just Like Heaven
Milk – The Knife Song
Husker Du – Real World
War – Low Rider
Ry Cooder – Canción Mixteca
Chocolate – Hot Chocolate
Spike Jonze strikes again with this documentary-style tour video, showcasing the Chocolate team’s skills to the tunes of Radiohead, OutKast, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. It’s a musical journey as epic as the tricks they pull off.
Radiohead – Everything In Its Right Place
Cody Chesnutt – Looking Good In Leather
OutKast – Ghetto Musick
Fischerspooner – Emerge
Afrika Bambaataa – Planet Rock
N.A.S.A. – Hip-Hop (Instrumental)
Andre Nickatina – Ayo For Yayo
Broken Spindles – Videosection
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Y Control
Squeak E. Clean – India
Peaches – I Don’t Give A Fuck
The Streets – Turn The Page
Death In Vegas – Leather
Bjork – Synchronicity
The Flaming Lips – Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt. 1
Caipirahna – Ceasefire Vs Deadly Avenger
The Walkmen – The Rat
Jungle Brothers – True Blue (Aphrodite remix)
Fatlip – Today’s Your Day (feat. J-5)
Squeak E. Clean – Scratchathon
New Order – Ceremony
Fischerspooner – The 15th
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Maps
The End by Birdhouse
Starring Tony Hawk and Bucky Lasek, this video is a classic snapshot of late ’90s skateboarding culture. With tracks like “Regulate” by Warren G and “Under Pressure” by David Bowie & Queen, it’s a blast from the past with serious style.
Soundtrack
Propellerheads – Bang on!
Warren G – Regulate (feat. Nate Dogg)
Har-You Percussion Group – Feed Me Good
Spazz – Sweet Home Alabama
Portishead – Undenied
DJ Shadow – Organ Donor (Extended Overhaul)
Misfits – Night of the Living Dead
Charlie Gaspadarek – Pins & Needles
Moby – Hymn
Charlie Gaspadarek – Scene
Moby – God Moving Over the Face of the Waters
Rob Zombie – Superbeast
Sinatra Guy – Blue Note
David Bowie & Queen – Under Pressure
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Don’t Come Around Here No More
Beastie Boys – The Move
Propellerheads – On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Peter And The Test Tube Babies – Blown Out Again
Sprung Monkey – American Made
El Centro – American Made
Queens Of The Stone Age – If Only
Nobody – Syde Trips
Queens Of The Stone Age – How to Handle a Rope
Refused – New Noise
Enjoi’s Bag of Suck
Released in 2006, this video from Enjoi Skateboards features an eclectic soundtrack ranging from Dead Prez to Rod Stewart. It’s a mixtape of skateboarding bliss that’ll have you hitting the streets in no time.
Air – Dead Bodies
Dead Prez – Hip Hop
Elvis Presley – Love Me Tender
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros – Coma Girl
Etta James – A Sunday Kind of Love
Them – My Lonely Sad Eyes
Lilys – Ginger
Canned Heat – Going Up The Country
Nate Denver – Clock Jitters
Rod Stewart – Young Turks
Cass McCombs – Sacred Heart
Sonic Youth – Superstar
Billy Bragg & Wilco – California Stars
The Brian Jonestown Massacre – You Look Great When I’m High
Photosynthesis
Alien Workshop’s masterpiece, “Photosynthesis,” pairs mind-blowing skateboarding with tracks like “Search and Destroy” by Iggy Pop and the Stooges and “Root” by Thurston Moore. It’s a symphony of shredding.
Soundtrack
Queen – Flash Gordon soundtrack
The Rolling Stones – I Am Waiting
Chemical Brothers – Dream on
Iggy Pop and the Stooges – Search and Destroy
Thurston Moore – Root (25 Guitar Pieces remix)
Roots/Ron Ayers – Proceed (remix)
Tortoise – Ten-Day Interval
Turing Machine – Swiss Grid
Philip Glass – Anima Mundi soundtrack
Playaction – Hip Hop V.1
Main Flow & Mood – Crime Outfit
Philip Glass – Aguas da Amazonia: 2. Japurá River Uakti
Mr. Dibbs – Primitive Tracks (Album)
DJ Shadow – Red Bus Needs to Leave
Freddie Fox – 24 Hrs
Black Rob – Whoa!
Radiohead & Unkle – Rabbit in the Headlights
Radiohead – Polyethylene
Tortoise – TNT
Philip Glass – Glassmasters
From punk anthems to hip-hop beats, these videos encapsulate the spirit of skateboarding culture with their music. So, grab your deck, hit the pavement, and let these soundtracks set the tone for your ride.