Iconic Skateboarding Videos and Their Unforgettable Soundtracks

Skateboarding and music have always gone hand in hand, with iconic videos setting the stage for jaw-dropping tricks and killer tunes

To say that music is a big deal in skate video’s is putting it mildly, the integrity that goes on to choose the track list, A- ensuring it hasn’t been used before, and B- sets the tone, can not be stated highly enough.

From punk classics from The Ramones, to to pop icons The Jackson 5, and nuwave sweethearts Yeah Yeah Yeahs, yep – you probably guessed this band features heavily on any Spike Jonze skate video, alongside Radiohead and Dinosaur Jr, because let’s face it, what would a skate vid be without these legends.

From the streets of California to the concrete jungles around the globe, these skate videos have carved their mark in history, not just for their sick moves, but for their unforgettable soundtracks.

The Bones Brigade Video Show

This groundbreaking video laid the foundation for skateboarding culture. With tracks like “Skate & Destroy” by The Faction and “Did You Wanna Die” by Youth Brigade, it’s a timeless classic that still gets skaters pumped.

Soundtrack

The Faction – Skate & Destroy

Rad Boys – Skateboard Blues

Al Oakie & Friends – Jumpin With Jarvis

Doug Dragon – Night Cruzer Two

Rad Boys – Pidgeon Head Funk

Rad Boys – Del Marista – Daktar

The Nudes – Mystery

Rad Boys – Rhue Elegon In Blue

The Halibuts – Mr. Mysterioso

Rad Boys – Radrista Blazita

Systems Of Romance – Shadows

Youth Brigade – Did You Wanna Die

Don Peyton – Karma Cue

Rad Boys – Bones Brigade Shuffle

Video Days

Directed by the legendary Spike Jonze, this video introduced the world to Jason Lee and featured tracks like “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5 and “Just Like Heaven” by Dinosaur Jr. It’s pure nostalgia on four wheels.

Soundtrack

War – Low Rider

The Jackson 5 – I Want You Back

Black Flag – My War

John Coltrane with the Red Garland Trio – Traneing In

Dinosaur Jr. – Just Like Heaven

Milk – The Knife Song

Husker Du – Real World

War – Low Rider

Ry Cooder – Canción Mixteca

Chocolate – Hot Chocolate

Spike Jonze strikes again with this documentary-style tour video, showcasing the Chocolate team’s skills to the tunes of Radiohead, OutKast, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. It’s a musical journey as epic as the tricks they pull off.

Radiohead – Everything In Its Right Place

Cody Chesnutt – Looking Good In Leather

OutKast – Ghetto Musick

Fischerspooner – Emerge

Afrika Bambaataa – Planet Rock

N.A.S.A. – Hip-Hop (Instrumental)

Andre Nickatina – Ayo For Yayo

Broken Spindles – Videosection

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Y Control

Squeak E. Clean – India

Peaches – I Don’t Give A Fuck

The Streets – Turn The Page

Death In Vegas – Leather

Bjork – Synchronicity

The Flaming Lips – Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt. 1

Caipirahna – Ceasefire Vs Deadly Avenger

The Walkmen – The Rat

Jungle Brothers – True Blue (Aphrodite remix)

Fatlip – Today’s Your Day (feat. J-5)

Squeak E. Clean – Scratchathon

New Order – Ceremony

Fischerspooner – The 15th

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Maps

The End by Birdhouse

Starring Tony Hawk and Bucky Lasek, this video is a classic snapshot of late ’90s skateboarding culture. With tracks like “Regulate” by Warren G and “Under Pressure” by David Bowie & Queen, it’s a blast from the past with serious style.

Soundtrack

Propellerheads – Bang on!

Warren G – Regulate (feat. Nate Dogg)

Har-You Percussion Group – Feed Me Good

Spazz – Sweet Home Alabama

Portishead – Undenied

DJ Shadow – Organ Donor (Extended Overhaul)

Misfits – Night of the Living Dead

Charlie Gaspadarek – Pins & Needles

Moby – Hymn

Charlie Gaspadarek – Scene

Moby – God Moving Over the Face of the Waters

Rob Zombie – Superbeast

Sinatra Guy – Blue Note

David Bowie & Queen – Under Pressure

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Don’t Come Around Here No More

Beastie Boys – The Move

Propellerheads – On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Peter And The Test Tube Babies – Blown Out Again

Sprung Monkey – American Made

El Centro – American Made

Queens Of The Stone Age – If Only

Nobody – Syde Trips

Queens Of The Stone Age – How to Handle a Rope

Refused – New Noise

Enjoi’s Bag of Suck

Released in 2006, this video from Enjoi Skateboards features an eclectic soundtrack ranging from Dead Prez to Rod Stewart. It’s a mixtape of skateboarding bliss that’ll have you hitting the streets in no time.

Air – Dead Bodies

Dead Prez – Hip Hop

Elvis Presley – Love Me Tender

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros – Coma Girl

Etta James – A Sunday Kind of Love

Them – My Lonely Sad Eyes

Lilys – Ginger

Canned Heat – Going Up The Country

Nate Denver – Clock Jitters

Nate Denver – Clock Jitters

Rod Stewart – Young Turks

Cass McCombs – Sacred Heart

Sonic Youth – Superstar

Billy Bragg & Wilco – California Stars

The Brian Jonestown Massacre – You Look Great When I’m High

Photosynthesis

Alien Workshop’s masterpiece, “Photosynthesis,” pairs mind-blowing skateboarding with tracks like “Search and Destroy” by Iggy Pop and the Stooges and “Root” by Thurston Moore. It’s a symphony of shredding.

Soundtrack

Queen – Flash Gordon soundtrack

The Rolling Stones – I Am Waiting

Chemical Brothers – Dream on

Iggy Pop and the Stooges – Search and Destroy

Thurston Moore – Root (25 Guitar Pieces remix)

Roots/Ron Ayers – Proceed (remix)

Tortoise – Ten-Day Interval

Turing Machine – Swiss Grid

Philip Glass – Anima Mundi soundtrack

Playaction – Hip Hop V.1

Main Flow & Mood – Crime Outfit

Philip Glass – Aguas da Amazonia: 2. Japurá River Uakti

Mr. Dibbs – Primitive Tracks (Album)

DJ Shadow – Red Bus Needs to Leave

Freddie Fox – 24 Hrs

Black Rob – Whoa!

Radiohead & Unkle – Rabbit in the Headlights

Radiohead – Polyethylene

Tortoise – TNT

Philip Glass – Glassmasters

From punk anthems to hip-hop beats, these videos encapsulate the spirit of skateboarding culture with their music. So, grab your deck, hit the pavement, and let these soundtracks set the tone for your ride.