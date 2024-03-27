Get ready to commune with Jet at BASSINTHEGRASS 2024

BASSINTHEGRASS 2024 is gearing up to be an unforgettable festival, we caught up with Jet pre festival, to talk legacy, NT bands, and stage antics

With Mindil Beach, serving as the backdrop for Darwin’s BASSINTHEGRASS festival, further adding to the excitement is the long-awaited return of Aussie rock legends, Jet, after more than a decade.

Jet’s legacy is etched in the hearts of fans worldwide, with their electrifying garage rock anthems still echoing through the years.

The Aussie rockers had a phenomenal run in the early 2000s with hits like ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’ and ‘Look What You’ve Done,’ but disbanded in 2012. However, there’s good news for fans! They actually reunited in 2017 for a string of shows with Bruce Springsteen and haven’t stopped since.

In 2023, Jet were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, a huge honour in Australia’s music scene. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Get Born,’ they released a live album, ‘Get Born: Live at the Forum,’ and are currently touring Australia with an extended run hitting regional towns in May and June of 2024, including Darwins’ BASSINTHEGRASS festival.

In an exclusive chat with Happy Mag, Cam Muncey, Jet’s lead guitarist and co songwriter, shares the band’s excitement about returning to the BASSINTHEGRASS festival once again.

From reminiscing about their Melbourne roots to discussing pre-show rituals that keep them grounded, Muncey offers a glimpse into Jet’s world as they prepare to rock the stage.

With promises of classic hits and surprises in their setlist, Jet is ready to reconnect with their fans under the Northern Territory sky.

As the countdown to May 18, 2024, begins, the stage is set for Jet to deliver an unforgettable performance, at BASSINTHEGRASS.

Scroll down for our chat with Cam, and get ready to join Jet and a lineup of incredible artists at this year’s festival.

Happy: What are you up to today?

Cam: I’m listening to a playlist for songwriters, Great American Songbook stuff which was recently recommended to me. Sitting in my studio, it’s overcast outside.

Happy: Where do you call home these days? Tell us what you love about it? What don’t you love about it?

Cam: I’m back in my hometown Melbourne. I lived in London for years and was also on the road a lot. It took a while but I’m used to being in one place now.

Melbourne is full of surprises still, that’s what I love about it. Whether its music or sports or food or coffee Melbourne people get out of their houses and enjoy it.

Unfortunately there is some snobbery round these parts. I just laugh at it, it’s ridiculous.



Happy: It’s always interesting to know what artists are doing on the day of a big performance. Are there any pre-show rituals or routines you follow?

Cam: I like to be in one place and not feel in a rush. Before the show I like just being with the people I am about to perform with having a chat or just chilling with a cuppa or a beer.

Happy: You are no stranger to Festivals! But it’s been a while since Jet played at Bass in The Grass – in 2007. Are there any particular songs you’re excited to bust out for the Bass In The Grass audience this time around? Perhaps some fan favourites or deep cuts?

Cam: We are looking forward to playing the old favourites and show the people what we have been working on also.

Happy: With so many Aussie classics in your catalogue, how do you decide which songs make the cut for a festival setlist? Are there any criteria or themes you follow?

Cam: A set usual needs a balance of songs and should generally start and end with a bang. In the middle you can get a bit more deep or slow but we try to make sure it doesn’t get too sleepy. We like to bring a rock show.

Happy: You are known for some epic live shows. How does your approach to performing differ now compared to your early days? What have you learned along the way?

Cam: Nic used to jump off the PA stacks but now we just commune with the crowd more.

It’s about building a rapport with the crowd.



Happy: Bass in the Grass is known for its community spirit. What aspect of performing at this festival excites you the most?

Cam: Hopefully we can meet some fans. Recently we have been meeting audience members who listened to our records when they were kids and now they are 24/25 years old and getting to see us in person for the first time. It’s interesting to meet them and say hello.

Happy: What are you listening to at the moment, any local bands you want to give a shout to?

Cam: Local Melbourne artists: a couple of psychedelic acts. Heavy Amber and Banana Gun.

Happy: What do you think sets Bass in the Grass in the Northern Territory apart from other music festivals, and how does that influence your approach to performing there?

Cam: Being southerners we will make sure to drink more water..

Happy: Who on the line up are you keen to catch, as a fan?

Cam: It will be good to see some local musicians in King Stingray. They have a great energy about them.



Happy: With a crowd full of die-hard fans, what message do you have for the Jet faithful at Bass In The Grass?

Cam: We are absolutely excited to bring the show up north. It’s been too long!



Happy: Looking back at your career, is there a song you wish you’d written earlier or a B-side that deserves more recognition?

Cam: I love a couple of B sides because they are strange. One is called “This Night Is yours” and another called “Don’t Worry Baby” which is very different to The Beach Boys song.

Happy: Australia’s music scene has changed a lot since Jet’s early days. How does it feel to be at legendary status, and how does it feel to be in the current landscape?

Cam: The Australian music Scene is a broad church and there is room for all at different levels. Whether that’s touring national, internationally or just playing the local on a sunday arvo.

There are positives and negatives when you compare the industry today and 20 years ago but musicians are a resilient lot and with the fans behind us we can all make it work and enjoy life with great tunes.

Happy: Any chance of new Jet music on the horizon? We’d all love to hear it!

Cam: YES. You got it.

Happy: Lastly, what makes you happy?

Cam: Making food for my kids, making music with my wife and friends and wearing sharp clothes.

