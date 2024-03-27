Splendour in the Grass 2024 has been cancelled

Splendour in the Grass’ 2024 edition, set to take place this July and headlined by Kylie Minogue, has reportedly been cancelled.

News of the cancellation, which came courtesy of industry sources, arrives just two weeks after the annual event announced its lineup, which was headlined by Kylie Minogue, G-Flip, Future and Arcade Fire, among others.

The event is usually held annually in NSW’s North Byron Parklands, and has in years past attracted some 50,000 festival-goers.

It has not yet been revealed why Splendour’s 2024 edition has been axed, though last year’s edition suffered a 30% drop in ticket sales.

The cancellation follows that of Groovin The Moo, which last month announced that its upcoming festival, headlined by the likes of The Kooks and Mallrat, would also not go ahead.

Splendour in the Grass itself has yet to officially announce the cancellation, though its official media partner, triple j, has shared the news on its pages. It’s believed that artists who featured on this year’s lineup have been notified of the cancellation.