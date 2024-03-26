POND set to bring the psychedelic vibes across Aus with ‘Stung!’ tour

Pond announce Aussie tour, and drop an infectious lo-fi music video to set the psychedelic mood

Pond, the beloved psychedelic rockers, are hitting the road this June and July for their eagerly anticipated ‘Stung!’ Tour, celebrating the release of their latest album.

Bringing their kaleidoscopic sound to stages across the country, Pond is set to spread good vibes and infectious energy wherever they go.

Coinciding with the drop of their tenth studio album, ‘Stung!’, on June 21, Pond will be gracing cities nationwide, including Hobart, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Fremantle.

Plus, they’re making a special stop at VIVID Sydney, promising an unforgettable experience for fans.

Frontier Members, rejoice! You get first dibs on tickets, with presale access starting today at 12 noon local time.

For everyone else, mark your calendars for Thursday, March 28th, at 12 noon local time when general ticket sales kick off.

Adding to the excitement, Pond has just released a fresh single, ‘(I’m) Stung’, along with a dope lo-fi video (watch above).

Following the success of ‘Neon River‘, this latest track is sure to keep the Pond fire stoked.

Since their formation in 2008 in Perth, Pond has captivated audiences with their infectious melodies and collaborative spirit. With each album, they’ve pushed the boundaries of psychedelic rock, earning acclaim both at home and abroad.

Recorded in Dunsborough, WA, ‘Stung!’ promises to deliver Pond’s signature sound with a playful twist. It’s a testament to their evolution as artists and their dedication to keeping things fresh and exciting for their fans.

With their infectious energy and mind-bending tunes, Pond’s ‘Stung!’ Tour is guaranteed to be a highlight tour of the year.

Secure your tickets now and join Pond on their musical journey across Australia. Let the good times roll!

POND

​AUSTRALIAN TOUR

​JUNE & JULY 2024

​Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring, Village Sounds, Laneway Presents & Spinning Top

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

​via frontiertouring.com/pond

​Runs 23 hours from: Wednesday 27 March (12 noon local time)

​or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

​Begins: Thursday 28 March (12 noon local time)

All shows 18+

SATURDAY 15 JUNE

​Altar | Hobart TAS

​moshtix.com.au

THURSDAY 27 JUNE

​Lion Arts Factory | Adelaide SA

​moshtix.com.au

FRIDAY 28 JUNE

​Northcote Theatre | Melbourne VIC

​moshtix.com.au

SATURDAY 29 JUNE

​The Princess Theatre | Brisbane QLD

​ticketmaster.com.au

SATURDAY 6 JULY

​Freo.Social | Fremantle WA

​moshtix.com.au

Also playing VIVID Sydney at Carriageworks on Friday 14th June