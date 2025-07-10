Lorde announces 2026 Australia & New Zealand dates for Ultrasound World Tour

The pop auteur returns home for her first shows since the release of her new album

Lorde is bringing her Ultrasound World Tour to Australia and New Zealand in February 2026.

The New Zealand artist’s long-awaited return to local stages follows the release of Virgin, her fourth studio album, which dropped earlier this year to critical praise and fan obsession.

The six-date run will see her hit major arenas across both countries, kicking off in Auckland before wrapping up in Perth.

These are her first hometown shows in years and the first time Virgin will be played live in this part of the world — expect deep cuts, bold visuals, and reworked favourites from across her catalogue.

Lorde – Ultrasound World Tour 2026:

Wed 11 Feb – Spark Arena, Auckland

Fri 13 Feb – Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

Mon 16 Feb – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wed 18 Feb – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Sat 21 Feb – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Wed 25 Feb – RAC Arena, Perth

All shows are all-ages and licensed.

Ticket Info:

Frontier Members Presale: Thu 17 July, 2pm local time (runs for 23 hours or until allocation is exhausted)

General Sale: Fri 18 July, 2pm local time

Ticket Limit: 4 per transaction

The Ultrasound World Tour is already shaping up to be Lorde’s most ambitious live show yet, with a bigger stage production and a setlist that reflects both her growth and sharp creative turns on Virgin.

If her last few tours are anything to go by, these tickets won’t hang around long.

Head here for tickets.