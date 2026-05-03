Aldous Harding announces 2026 Aotearoa tour behind Train on the Island

Aldous Harding is coming home.

The Aotearoa songwriter has announced a national tour for November, following the release of her new album Train on the Island, out May 8 via Flying Nun Records and 4AD.

Harding will play four shows across Kirikiriroa Hamilton, Ōtautahi Christchurch, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and Póneke Wellington, bringing the new record back to local stages after a huge run of international dates.

The album was co-produced with longtime collaborator John Parish at Rockfield Studios in Wales, the same studio where Harding recorded Party, Designer and Warm Chris. That creative partnership has shaped some of her most quietly strange and spellbinding work, so expectations are pretty high for this next chapter.

Before the New Zealand run, Harding will tour the UK and Europe from May to August, with fellow Flying Nun artist Vera Ellen joining her for select shows, before heading to the US in September and October.

Tickets go on general sale Thursday, May 7 at 11am local time, with the Live Nation pre-sale opening Tuesday, May 5 at 10am.

Aldous Harding 2026 Aotearoa New Zealand Tour

Wednesday, November 25 – BNZ Theatre, Kirikiriroa Hamilton

Friday, November 27 – Christchurch Town Hall, Ōtautahi Christchurch

Saturday, November 28 – Te Paepae Theatre, NZICC, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

Sunday, November 29 – Michael Fowler Centre, Póneke Wellington

Check our Aldous Harding’s website for more info.