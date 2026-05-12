Lamb Of God And Trivium Co Headline Australian Tour

Lamb of God and Trivium announce their first ever co headline tour for all Australian metal heads .

My dad may need to book an appointment to his chiropractor later this year, because Lamb of God and Trivium will take over arenas in a haze of headbanging glory this October.

The co-headliners will also be joined by Bleed From Within, a Scottish metal core outfit known for intense high-energy performances.

This is the very first time that the two bands have headlines a show together, taking on the spines of fans in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane from the 2nd to the 11th of October.

The last time the two bands toured together was back in 2022, where they joined Megadeath and In Flames in the North American ‘Metal Tour of the Year’.

Both bands have shared a deep camaraderie during their careers, as they were both heavily criticised on their style during their come up, but now stand as pioneers of metal’s sound in the 2000s.

During the previously mentioned 2022 tour, Trivium’s frontman, Matt Heafy, filled in on vocals for Lamb Of God during a show when Randy Blythe had Covid-19.

For Lamb Of God fans, this tour announcement comes only a few months after their latest record Into Oblivion.

Fans can expect to experience rambunctious ragers from the record, along with all–time favourites like ‘Laid To Rest’ and ‘Now You’ve God Something To Die For’. The band was last seen in Australia during 2024’s Knotfest, but it has been almost a decade since they ran a headline show.

Trivium’s last appearance in Australia was also during Knotfest, but the year before in 2023. The Orlando based thrash metal outfit have not released music since 2021, but continue to enthrall its fan base with versatile, complex melodic passages and shredding, abrasive sounds.

Fans can sign-up for presale tickets on Lamb of God’s and Trivium’s websites.

The early-bird presale will commence on the 15th of May at 9 am local time.

I am sure that thousands of metal fans, music heads and dads will have an absolute froth that day.