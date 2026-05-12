Sony tells users to upgrade their consoles for GTA 6

Sony urges PlayStation 4 users to upgrade their consoles, sparking fresh speculation surrounding the highly anticipated GTA 6.

Bad news for gamers still holding on to their dusty PS4s and not letting them rest in tech heaven.

PlayStation 4 users have received emails from Sony, urging them to “Get a Playstation 5 today to be ready for when Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19, 2026”.

These emails are part of a new marketing campaign that Rockstar Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment have recently launched to further promote the highly anticipated GTA 6.

This collaboration has been teased since the game’s second trailer, when a “Captured on PS5” tag appeared at the end of game footage.

Since these emails dropped, gamers have been concerned that they may actually have to bite the bullet and purchase newer hardware in order to run the game.

This problem has slowly weaved its way in the background as newer games, such as Arc Raiders, are only compatible with next gen consoles.

A fan on reddit confessed that they replied to the email with “I’ll gladly do that if you are willing to give me a small loan of $800 dollars. Looking forward to hearing from you!”

These new emails have also brought about a wave of excitement, and speculation, regarding the next phase of marketing.

Fans are convinced that the third trailer will drop sometime this month or the next to follow up the emails and Take-Two Interactive’s quarterly earnings call.

In the past, Rockstar games have notably shared the bulk of its promotional material for new releases within a month of the Take-Two earnings calls.

GTA Fans have been waiting almost 13 years to get their hands on a new entry, enduring 2 delays and multiple re-releases of GTA 5 to pass the time.

The newest installment is on track to be the most anticipated game of all time, and the hype continues to build as it edges closer to its November 19 release.

Until then, my friends and I will continue attempting every heist in GTA V to fill the GTA 6-shaped hole in our hearts.