Sony REON Pocket Pro: personal climate control that actually works

Australia’s weather is rarely kind. One day it’s scorching heat, the next it’s an office so cold you can see your breath.

Sony’s REON Pocket Pro offers a small but clever solution: a personal climate system that sits neatly against your back.

The device is light and compact, designed to rest just below the neck. It uses a thermoelectric plate to cool or warm the skin, reducing temperature swings without any fan noise or airflow. The concept feels futuristic, yet in practice it’s simple and effective.

Linked to Sony’s companion app, the Pocket Pro can run manually or in smart mode. Smart mode adjusts automatically to changes in temperature and humidity, keeping things steady as you move through the day. The sensation is subtle rather than sharp, creating a gentle balance that makes heat or cold easier to tolerate.

Its design is straightforward. It slides under a shirt comfortably, held in place by a soft strap that doesn’t get in the way. Battery life easily lasts through a full day, and charging through USB-C makes it effortless to top up.

Once it’s on, the REON Pocket Pro just becomes part of the day. It works quietly in the background, softening the shifts between hot streets, public transport, and cool rooms without needing constant attention.

The Pocket Pro performs best when worn close to the skin, such as under a shirt or light jacket. It won’t change the room temperature, but it changes how your body feels within it. With both cooling and warming functions, it’s useful throughout the year rather than just a summer gadget.

Most new tech seems built to grab your attention and keep it, but the REON Pocket Pro does the opposite. It sits quietly in the background, doing its job without demanding yours. This approach feels in line with Sony’s long tradition of designing technology that helps people live a little better without getting in the way.

The REON Pocket Pro doesn’t reinvent wearable tech, but it refines it in a way that feels genuinely useful. For anyone tired of chasing the perfect temperature, this small device makes staying comfortable remarkably easy.

Check it out here.