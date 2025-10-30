Oasis’ legacy takes centre stage in exclusive Australian photo exhibition

Oasis’ legacy hits Australia with a new photography exhibition

As Oasis roll back into Australia for their first big tour in years, fans are getting more than a reunion show — they’re getting a front-row seat to the band’s history.

Behind The Gallery is bringing Oasis: The Exhibition to Melbourne and Sydney, showcasing rare shots from three of Britain’s best music photographers: Chris Floyd, Kevin Cummins, and Scarlet Page.

The timing couldn’t be better. While Liam and Noel might still be at each other’s throats, this exhibition steps around the drama to focus on what really made Oasis great – the music, the moments, and that unfiltered attitude that defined an entire era.

“Oasis aren’t just a band – they’re a cultural phenomenon,” said Stephen Dallimore from Behind The Gallery. “Through the eyes of Chris Floyd, Kevin Cummins and Scarlet Page, fans can experience the attitude, chaos and brilliance that defined an era of British music.”

Across more than 20 years of photos, you’ll find the band in all their messy glory — from early Manchester gigs and backstage mayhem to the peak of their stadium dominance.

Floyd’s portraits show the swagger and the cracks beneath it, Cummins captures the raw energy of their rise, and Page brings warmth and closeness that only comes from being part of that world.

“It’s been over 30 years since the first of these pictures were taken,” Floyd said. “It gives me a lot of satisfaction to see that the love and passion for Oasis is as strong, if not stronger, as it ever was.”

Page added, “These photographs capture Oasis right at the height of their raw, unstoppable energy. It was an incredible moment in British music, and I feel lucky to have been there to document a part of it.”

The show runs alongside the band’s Australian tour and every print is available exclusively through Behind The Gallery – a proper collector’s piece for anyone who ever shouted along to Don’t Look Back in Anger.

Oasis: The Exhibition

Melbourne

📍 14 Langridge Street, Collingwood

🗓️ Oct 31 – Nov 2

Sydney

📍 17 Oxford Street, Paddington

🗓️ Nov 5 (VIP Opening) – Nov 9

More info at behindthegallery.com.au.

It’s been decades since Definitely Maybe, but the world’s still got Oasis on the brain – and this show proves exactly why.