WELCOME TO ECSTATICA: Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras launches its 2026 Festival

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has officially unveiled its 2026 Festival program, and along with it comes something new: the Mardi Gras App, a free digital home for all things queer connection.

Running from 13 February to 1 March 2026, this year’s theme – ECSTATICA – celebrates euphoria as resistance and joy as power.

Across 20 days, Sydney will buzz with over 80 events spanning theatre, art, music, parties, talks and community gatherings – all leading up to the legendary 48th Annual Parade on Saturday 28 February, when Oxford Street once again lights up in a spectacular display of pride, visibility and solidarity.

The lineup is stacked with favourites and fresh additions. Fair Day returns to Victoria Park with its classic mix of drag chaos, fashion runways, and the beloved Doggywood parade.

Ultra Violet and Black Cherry shine a spotlight on LGBTQIA+ women, trans and gender-diverse artists, while Kaftana Pool Party and Paradiso Pool Party promise the city’s most glamorous escapes.

Laugh Out Proud brings the laughs to the Enmore, Queer Art After Hours turns the Art Gallery of NSW into a queer wonderland, and the Mardi Gala dining spectacular blends couture and connection at the Ivy Ballrooms.

There’s also a strong cultural thread this year – from The Normal Heart and Perfect Arrangement, two groundbreaking queer plays exploring love and activism, to Queer Screen’s 33rd Mardi Gras Film Festival, showcasing global LGBTQIA+ storytelling.

“This is your party. This is your power,” says the festival’s tagline – and it couldn’t ring truer. Progress can be tough, visibility can be political, but festivals like this count. They remind us that joy matters, and community – above all – keeps us moving forward.

The new Mardi Gras App ties it all together, offering event listings, queer-owned business guides and safety tools, connecting people across streets and screens.

As CEO Jesse Matheson puts it, “ECSTATICA is about euphoria as resistance – the idea that our joy is powerful, political, and unstoppable.”

And that’s exactly what this year’s Mardi Gras embodies: a celebration of community, connection and pride – bright, bold and beautifully unfiltered.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2026: ECSTATICA

📅 13 February – 1 March 2026

📍 Sydney, NSW

📲 Free Mardi Gras App available via App Store & Google Play

🔗 More info: mardigras.org.au