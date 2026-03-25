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Music

Ballast Delivers a Sonic Breath of Fresh Air with ‘Part-Time Summer Lover’

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

The young artist reminds us that life happens in the quiet moments, not just the grind.

On his new single ‘Part-Time Summer Lover’, self-taught maverick Ballast does something quietly radical: he stops.

In an age where young artists often feel pressured to constantly accelerate, the Sydney-based producer, vocalist, and songwriter offers a reflective detour, crafting a track that feels less like a statement and more like a deep exhale.

ballast

For those familiar with Ballast’s journey, the evolution is palpable. Bursting onto the scene with his debut EP Everything Is Art in 2025, he established a reputation for emotionally immersive soundscapes that tackled themes of self-loss and rediscovery.

That project cemented a visual and sonic identity built on raw, textured production.

With ‘Part-Time Summer Lover’, Ballast refines himself, swapping the high-octane energy of his influences for a more conversational, minimalist warmth.

It’s a natural progression for an artist who found his start tapping rhythms as a child and honed his craft through pirated software and sheer determination, a background that has clearly taught him the value of resourcefulness over excess.

The track is written from the perspective of a young artist navigating city life, it captures the overlooked poetry of airport coffee runs, afternoon walks, and shared laughs.

Ballast notes that the song serves as a personal reminder to appreciate the “whole ass world” beyond his comfortable Sydney pocket.

That grounded philosophy is woven into the production’s fabric. What began as a minimalist sketch was elevated by a collaboration with guitarist Tom Josephs.

Ballast describes Josephs as a “god level” talent, and the proof is in the plucky, melodic flourishes that give the track its unique character.

The crowning achievement is the closing guitar solo: a stunning, first-take improvisation that perfectly balances the song’s introspective mood with a moment of soaring, unforced beauty.

 

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The song finds its charm in contrasts and juxtaposition. Ballast admits to being a self-proclaimed winter person who finds summer’s heat “slightly irritating.”

This friction gives ‘Part-Time Summer Lover’ its emotional core: it’s not about blind enthusiasm for the season, but a conscious choice to embrace movement, connection, and presence regardless of personal preference.

In the end, ‘Part-Time Summer Lover’ is a poignant reminder that being young doesn’t have to mean being frantic.

With laid-back melodies and a quietly confident spirit, Ballast encourages listeners to slow down, look up, and remember to smell the flowers; even if only part-time.

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