Oasis x adidas Drop ‘Original Forever’ Collection in Australia ahead of Live ‘25 Tour

Oasis and adidas are back together, just in time for the band’s Live ‘25 tour.

The new ‘Original Forever’ campaign drops a 90s-inspired apparel collection, bringing the Gallagher brothers’ iconic Britpop style firmly into 2025.

After over 30 years of shared history and era-defining looks, the adidas Originals x Oasis Live ‘25 collection takes inspiration from the styles Oasis immortalised in the 90s—and have continued to wear ever since.

The 26-piece range includes Firebird tracksuits (a Noel favourite), raglan sleeve jerseys (iconically worn by Liam in a 90s charity football match), bucket hats, and coach jackets (featured on Liam in the campaign), all co-branded and available in multiple colours.

Directed by Leigh Powis and created by Johannes Leonardo, the campaign film takes fans from Knebworth to Heaton Park, crowd-surfing through legendary Oasis moments, all set to Live Forever—marking the track’s first commercial use. Liam and Noel anchor the film in adidas Originals x Oasis Live ‘25 gear, while hundreds of street-cast extras bring the terrace-ready vibe to life.

The collection has hit Australian adidas stores and online, just in time to gear up for what’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated tours of the year.