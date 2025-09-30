Syd and Steve Lacy Revive The Internet for a New Era

Syd confirms The Internet’s hiatus is over, with a new album already in motion.

The wait is finally over: The Internet are plugging back in. After a two-year pause, Syd has confirmed to TMZ Hip Hop that the Grammy-nominated R&B collective are back in the studio, shaping what she calls their “most fun” record yet.

The announcement comes as a breath of “ego life” for fans who’ve been replaying Ego Death and Hive Mind while the band took their self-imposed hiatus in 2022.

In the downtime, each member carved out their own lane, Syd dropping solo projects, Patrick Paige weaving bass-led tapestries, Matt Martians and Christopher Smith experimenting with side ventures, and Steve Lacy reaching global superstardom with Gemini Rights, which earned him a Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album.

Now, the five-piece are quietly reassembling in Los Angeles, holding weekly sessions whenever schedules align.

Syd teases that Steve will be stepping further into the spotlight vocally this time, shaping a sound that expands the band’s already fluid blend of funk, jazz, and alt-R&B. “His confidence in the studio is electric,” she told TMZ, adding that she’s having the most fun she’s ever had making an Internet record.

The return feels like both a continuation and a renewal, a reminder that The Internet’s genius lies in their ability to stretch R&B’s edges while keeping its soul intact.

The news syncs with Syd’s own solo revival. Her just-dropped single “GMFU (Got Me F***** Up)” offers a smoky, assertive preview of her next chapter, while Steve is simultaneously crafting another solo album.

It’s a convergence moment: individual success feeding the collective, each member sharpening their edge before folding it back into the group’s hive mind.

After more than a decade of bending R&B into futuristic forms, The Internet’s return feels less like a comeback and more like a rebirth. The hiatus is over, and the future of soul is syncing back online.