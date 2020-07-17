 ​ ​
LISTEN: Love Regenerator (Calvin Harris) feat. Steve Lacy – ‘Live Without Your Love’

Calvin Harris returns to his house project Love Regenerator for new single Live Without Your Love. The track is a collaboration with The Internet alumni and Kendrick Lamar collaborator Steve Lacy and combines Lacy’s smooth vocals with Harris’ deep house grooves.

Calvin Harris Love Regenerator Single

July 17, 2020

