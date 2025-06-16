Review: Mall Grab at Carriageworks

Sweat, Strobes, and Sonic Mayhem Unleashed

Mall Grab’s headline show at Carriageworks on June 13th was a visceral celebration of a decade shaping electronic music, delivering a relentless, high-energy set that cemented his status as one of Australia’s most influential DJs.

The industrial expanse of Bays 22-24 transformed into a pulsating techno temple, packed with a sea of devotees sporting dinner-plate pupils and moving in sync under strobe lights that sliced through the haze.

From the first bass drop, Mall Grab (Jordon Alexander) wielded his signature blend of techno and house with surgical precision.

The audio-visual production was immersive, with synths and kick drums reverberating off the warehouse’s raw concrete walls, while laser grids and LED panels amplified the sensory overload.

The crowd thrived on the raw, high-BPM energy, their collective euphoria peaking during unreleased anthems that hinted at his evolving sound—melding UK garage grooves with industrial techno grit.

Support acts like RONA. and Oots warmed up the room with bass-heavy sets, but Mall Grab’s headline slot was the undeniable climax.

His curation of homegrown talent underscored his role in nurturing Australia’s electronic scene, while his own performance—a masterclass in pacing—oscillated between hypnotic loops and explosive drops that left the crowd breathless.

The Red Bull Bar kept spirits (and caffeine levels) high, though the real fuel was the music itself.

Carriageworks’ Vivid Sydney programming proved ideal for the event, its cavernous space amplifying the warehouse rave vibe.

As the final track faded into dawn, the lingering buzz confirmed Mall Grab’s mastery: a decade in, he’s still rewriting the rules of dancefloor euphoria.