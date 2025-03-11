Vivid Sydney 2025 Unveils full lineup with a theme that dares to ask, What’s in a dream?

Vivid has dropped a stellar line up – Japanese Breakfast, Anohni and The Johnsons, & Sigur Rós with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

The lights are back, the speakers are stacked, and the dream is real—Vivid Sydney 2025 is set to takeover the City from May 23 to June 14.

With a theme that dares to ask, What’s in a dream?, this year’s festival is shaping up to be its boldest yet, uniting iconic headliners, underground gems, and mind-blowing visual art across five zones of pure creative energy.

2025 sees Vivid Music levelling up, spreading its wings to new venues like City Recital Hall and Metro Theatre. Tumbalong Nights returns with a stacked lineup celebrating diaspora communities and First Nations voices, featuring Heartbreak High’s Ayesha Madon, Grammy-winner Dobet Gnahoré, Vietnamese V-Pop stars Mỹ Anh & Chi Xê, India’s Zaeden, Korea’s Stella Jang, and Sydney groove masters Winston Surfshirt.

City Recital Hall will play host to German electronic pioneers Tangerine Dream and dream-pop queen Soccer Mommy, while Oxford Art Factory is set to go off with UK viral rap duo Pete & Bas and Newcastle’s Steel City Dance Discs. Over at the Metro Theatre, expect two massive milestone events: Briggs’ Bad Apples label and Nina Las Vegas’ NLV Records both celebrating 10 years of game-changing music.

And because no night is complete without a bit of debauchery, Mary’s Underground brings back the Vivid Supper Club, this time with a cabaret edge—think themed nights, unexpected collabs, and high-energy live sets.

Inside Sydney Opera House, the Vivid LIVE lineup reads like a fever dream of must-see acts. Anohni and The Johnsons, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, Sigur Rós with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Japanese Breakfast, Marlon Williams, Ravyn Lenae, Miss Kaninna, and SAHXL are just the beginning.

Meanwhile, Carriageworks turns up the heat with lo-fi house king Mall Grab, indie-soul powerhouse Ngaiire, and the raucous Byron Bay surf-punks Skegss. And if that wasn’t enough, Carriageworks Night Market is back to dish up some of Sydney’s finest street eats.

Beyond the music, Vivid Sydney is bringing its biggest-ever light show, with newly illuminated landmarks and interactive installations taking over the city. The Sydney Opera House sails will come alive with David McDiarmid’s Kiss of Light, while Vincent Namatjira, Romance Was Born, and Moment Factory are turning Sydney’s skyline into one giant immersive art piece.

In the world of ideas, TIME Magazine’s D.W. Pine and neuroscientist Matthew Walker will tackle the art of creativity and the mysteries of sleep, while Stranger Things: The Experience takes over Luna Park for a nostalgia-laced, upside-down thrill ride.

Vivid Food brings the heat—literally—with Vivid Fire Kitchen, while Nigella Lawson herself curates three unforgettable dining events inside the Muru Giligu pedestrian tunnel in Martin Place.

TICKETS & INFO

Some of it’s free, some of it’s ticketed, all of it is unmissable. Vivid Sydney 2025 is bigger, bolder, and dreamier than ever—get in now.

Full lineup, tickets, and program details at vividsydney.com.