Daisy Pring & Zipporah Talk Anaesthesia, Vocal Stacks, and Manifesting Collabs

Daisy Pring is no stranger to the Sydney scene, but with her latest single Anaesthesia, she’s leveling up—blending crisp production with raw emotion

Anaesthesia came together in just one session, proving that sometimes the best songs happen fast.

Catching up with her longtime mate and fellow artist Zipporah Anu (aka Zippy), Daisy chats about everything from vocal stacks to her go-to mantra: “whatever is meant to be, will be.”

The duo dive into everything—Daisy’s first-ever music video experience, her Twilight-era Robert Pattinson obsession, and that one time she butchered Defying Gravity in front of her entire school.

With influences spanning from Victoria Monét to Whitney Houston, Daisy’s got big dreams and an even bigger voice. And if manifestation is real, expect a collab with Wafia (or Zippy) in the near future.

ZIPPY: What comes first the music or the lyrics?

DAISY: For Anaesthesia definitely the music. The beat came first then the melody was born from there.

ZIPPY: How long did it take? Because sometimes it can take a while.

DAISY: It actually only took one session, and the song is pretty much identical to the first demo we made. It’s crazy, we kinda ate that day.

ZIPPY: Dang you were really in it. Was Anaesthesia one of the fastest songs you’ve ever written?

DAISY: Hmm yeah one of I would say! Because it had a lot going on in the production, I felt like it didn’t need as much in the vocal layering as some of my other tracks.

ZIPPY: What does your writing environment look like?

DAISY: I really love collaborating and especially being in the studio with Chelsea as she is such a weapon at production. When it comes to vocal prod and stacks, I have fun doing that at home.

ZIPPY: Yeah like the nitty gritty stuff so you don’t have to annoy anyone being like “can I do it again?”

DAISY: Yeah exactly.

ZIPPY: Where do you see yourself in a year? If you can throw some things out there for manifestation.

DAISY:Well I hope to be working on a new project, writing with more new people and doing even more shows in the Sydney area. And writing a song with you Zippy! We’ve been saying it for too long we need to. I would also love to do an Australian tour next year and do some QLD and Melbourne shows.

ZIPPY: Speaking of shows- any upcoming?

DAISY:I’ll be doing a headline show on May 23rd at La La La’s in Wollongong which I’m really excited for. I love the aesthetic there with the photo booth and retro pac-man and pinball machines. It kind of suits the themes I used in my last single Reminder with the boombox.

ZIPPY: How long have you been singing?

DAISY: I’ve always been singing but I started lessons at age 10.

ZIPPY: And when did you realise you could really sing?

DAISY: I started really taking it seriously in high school when I did schools spec and Talent Development Project.

ZIPPY: Really? Not before?

DAISY: I mean sort of but my parents even though they are really supportive – they never really hyped me up a lot to get a big head, they always let me follow my dream of music all on my own. I feel like I’ve just always known I wanted to sing and be on stage forever, there’s never been a backup plan.

ZIPPY: Do you have an embarrassing singing story?

DAISY: Ohhh yes. Tell me why I sang Defying Gravity at my school assembly in high school and I literally forgot the words and all I could do was the riff at the end and it was literally the most painful performance ever lolllll. Haunts me.

The other time would be when I did an interview on the radio when I was younger and for some reason told them I would want to get into country music down the line which is so random and so not true.

ZIPPY: Where did your musical influence come from?

DAISY: Omggg okay so Tate Mcrae, Victoria Monet, Raye, Ariana Grande but growing up I sung a lot of Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston and their power bollards. No one else in my family are singers so I’ve always looked straight to the stars.

ZIPPY: What do you like about them all in particular?

DAISY: Definitely the vocal prod and stacking from Victoria Monet and Ari. And I love using your voice as an instrument. I also love their femininity and what they write about.

ZIPPY: We’ve known each other for a very long time but what has brought you to be Daisy Pring today? Like what are your life mottos / beliefs that have strengthened you as an artist ?

DAISY: Everyones heard it before but I truly do live by “whatever is meant to be it will be” and honestly anytime something shit happens I really try to just say “alright that’s happened” and have the mindset that if you can’t control it there really is no point worrying over it and instead focus on moving forward and not dwelling.

ZIPPY: Dream collab ?

DAISY: Zipporah.

ZIPPY: Aww no but real though?

DAISY: I would pass away if I wrote with Victoria Monet. That would complete me. Then an Aussie artist collab would be Wafia. Especially because she is Syrian like me.

ZIPPY:Celeb crush?

DAISY: Tate Mcrae and Robert Pattinson. Twilight is my fav comfort movie for sureeeeee.

ZIPPY: Yesss Edward all the way. How do you prepare for a show?

DAISY: I literally have been practicing my set while running on the spot to get fit. And I will always, always warm up before singing with my vocal scales.

ZIPPY: What message do you want to send through your music?

DAISY: I definitely want to express the importance of female friendships and self confidence and uplifting others around you. I also love expressing feeling sexy, fun and youthful in my songs. So far my music has really been about falling in love at a young age and how deeply I feel everything. I also really am passionate about the awareness of violence against women.

ZIPPY: Okay this is my last question. What was it like filming the music video for anaesthesia / favourite things?

DAISY: It was so fun. It was my first ever music video. It sort of changed the way I look at releasing music and showed me how important the visuals are to conveying the message of the songs. I also did not realise how many people would be involved there were so many people on set.

There are also some fun little easter eggs. One of my other unreleased tracks, I sing about my ex and I listening to Dawn FM by the Weeknd because it was our favourite album. And it was crazy the owner of the record store literally chose out that record for us to use in the music video with no idea of the story so it felt like a little “meant to be” moment. I’m really excited for everyone to see it. I literally haven’t shown a soul, not even my parents.

ZIPPY: Daisy Pring I love you.

DAISY: aww Zippy I love you too thank you for having me !