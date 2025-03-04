Daisy Pring’s ‘Anaesthesia’ is a dive into obsessive love and emotional vulnerability

Daisy Pring’s single ‘Anaesthesia’ is an addictive exploration of romantic obsession that proves the South Coast artist is one to watch

The south coast is slowly becoming a new haven for Aussie artists, with pop and indie sensations popping up left, right and centre.

Daisy Pring is one of the latest new sensations, and she’s got a new single for you.

Collaborating with Chelsea Warner at Offbeat Collective Studios, Pring has crafted a track that perfectly balances polished pop production with raw emotional authenticity.

The song’s pulsing synths and infectious rhythm create an immediately engaging foundation, but it’s Pring’s vocal performance that truly elevates the track.

Drawing from her diverse influences – from Mariah Carey to PinkPantheress – she delivers a performance that showcases both technical prowess and emotional vulnerability.

The production work cleverly mirrors the song’s themes of obsessive love, with layered vocals and swirling harmonies creating a dizzy, intoxicating atmosphere that pulls listeners into the protagonist’s headspace.

‘Anaesthesia’ marks a significant evolution in Pring’s artistry since her 2023 Triple J debut.

The track demonstrates a newfound confidence in both songwriting and vocal delivery, suggesting her upcoming six-track EP (set for May 2025) could be a breakthrough moment.

What sets ‘Anaesthesia’ apart is its relatability – it’s a song that doesn’t just describe the spiral of an obsessive crush, but makes you feel it.

The production’s blend of alt-pop elements with R&B influences creates a sound that’s both contemporary and distinct, positioning Pring as an artist who can navigate multiple genres while maintaining her unique voice.

For fans of Tate McRae and Victoria Monet, ‘Anaesthesia’ offers a fresh perspective on modern pop that’s both radio-ready and emotionally resonant.

Daisy Pring’s single ‘Anaesthesia’ is out now, so be sure to give it a spin.

And keep an eye out here, for some new projects just around the corner.