Hazel Rose Review Single ‘Meet You There’

Rising artist Hazel Rose continues her musical evolution with the release of her latest single, ‘Meet You There’

The single is a deeply introspective work that showcases her growing confidence as a songwriter unafraid to explore personal struggles.

The track presents a poignant dialogue between present and future selves, blending heartfelt lyrics with rich, organic instrumentation including live drums, bass, and trumpets.

The production evokes nostalgic Disney-like harmonies while delivering a contemporary message of resilience and self-discovery.

‘Meet You There‘ emerged during quite a challenging period for the artist, with Rose describing it as “a deeply personal exploration of self-discovery and resilience.”

This release follows her second EP, ‘Soft Whispers in a Crowded Room,’ which arrived to positive reception in late 2024.

Hazel’s wide array of influences range from Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to Fleetwood Mac and Lizzie McAlpine.

Through this, she has crafted a distinctive sound that defies easy categorization within the pop landscape.

What distinguishes Rose from her contemporaries is her commitment to authenticity over commercial appeal.

What you see is what you get with the artist.

Each one of her songs, a distinct reflection of one part of her personality.

This extends her reach as an artist to one of deeply personal intent.

Her evolving artistry speaks directly to listeners seeking emotional honesty in their music, creating moments of genuine connection rather than chasing trends.

‘Meet You There’ represents the first glimpse of Rose’s ambitious plans for 2025, as she continues developing her unique voice within the industry.

For fans of thoughtfully crafted pop that prioritises substance and emotional resonance, Hazel Rose remains an artist worth watching.

So go show her new single ‘Meet You There’ some love and check out a few of her other tracks below.