Vena Klymo Breaks Boundaries with Genre-Fusing Single ‘Invisible’

The genre-fluid singer/songwriter has an infectious new single ‘Invisible’ out now, and its a new folk-pop anthem

In a musical landscape often defined by rigid categories, Australian artist Vena Klymo continues to defy expectations with her latest release, ‘Invisible.’

The track represents a bold evolution in Klymo’s artistic journey, masterfully blending the intimate warmth of folk with the kinetic energy of drum and bass.

‘Invisible’ explores the universal experience of feeling unseen—a theme drawn from Klymo’s personal reflections on identity, self-worth, and human connection.

While folk-inspired guitar work and vulnerable lyrics ground the song in emotional authenticity, the infusion of pop elements and drum and bass rhythms creates an urgent, empowering undercurrent that perfectly captures the complexity of the narrative.

Produced in collaboration with Lttle Kng during what Klymo describes as a “Bellingen trauma dump.”

The single effortlessly showcases her willingness to push creative boundaries while maintaining the raw honesty that has become her signature.

With deep roots in folk music but an expansive vision that embraces pop and electronic influences.

Klymo has built a reputation as a genre-fluid artist whose work mirrors the emotional complexities of modern existence.

Her performance resume spans national tours and festival appearances along Australia’s East Coast, where her unapologetic individuality and heartfelt storytelling consistently captivate diverse audiences.

She has also had occasional opportunities to warm up the stage for Aussie icons Kim Churchill and Phil Jamieson (Grinspoon).

‘Invisible’ stands as perhaps the most striking example yet of Klymo’s artistic evolution—a delicate balance of vulnerability and strength, featuring intricate harmonies and infectious hooks layered over driving beats and rich, pop-infused textures.

For listeners seeking music that transcends conventional genre boundaries while delivering genuine emotional resonance, Vena Klymo’s ‘Invisible’ is where it’s at.

