New Music Friday featuring The Lazy Eyes, media puzzle and Kit Genesis

Another week, another chance to dive headfirst into the depths of New Music Friday.

The weekend’s within arm’s reach and we’ve made it, friends.

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we’ve rounded up standout new releases from here and across the pond.

Tkay Maidza



Tkay Maidza snaps back with ‘Must Be’, a cold, confrontational return.

It’s sharp, chaotic and fully self-assured — the sound of an artist recalibrating on her own terms.

The Lazy Eyes



Back after four years, The Lazy Eyes return with ‘The One Who Got Away’ and news of album two.

It’s woozy, wistful psych-pop — all longing and what-could-have-beens — marking a more reflective turn as they step into their next chapter.

Kit Genesis



‘Childlike’ sees Kit Genesis turn inward, trading immediacy for memory.

Soft, reflective and gently nostalgic, it’s a quieter shift that lets the songwriting breathe.

MYMYA



Sydney’s MYMYA previews her upcoming EP with ‘Said and Done’.

It’s understated indie-pop, built on small moments and clear-eyed emotion, delivered with quiet confidence.

media puzzle



media puzzle tee up fourth album New Racehorse with ‘Knowledge’, a jagged, satirical post-punk cut.

It’s restless and wiry, poking at ego and modern absurdity while pushing their scuzzy sound into sharper, stranger territory.

DICE



DICE’s ‘COOLER’ leans into a brighter, more polished lane. Still rooted in garage-rock, but now stretched wide for road trips and big stages – euphoric, nostalgic and built to stick.

The Great Emu War Casualties



On debut album Public Sweetheart No.1, The Great Emu War Casualties balance wit and self-reflection.

It’s jangly, candid indie rock — messy in all the right ways.

ZIPS

The expansive Tāmaki Makaurau collective (fka YKK) finally drop their debut album Zips Galore. While anchored by the powerhouse trio of Church & AP and producer Dera Meelan, the project is a massive collaborative effort featuring the scene’s heavy hitters like deadforest and RNZO.

Blending club-ready production with sharp-witted, tag-team bars, it’s a high-energy celebration of the deep talent pool that defines the ZIPS universe.

Logan Edwards



Logan Edwards steps out solo with ‘Worry’, a confessional alt-pop cut.

Raw and self-searching, it captures the unease and thrill of going it alone.

POLYBIUS



POLYBIUS channel heartbreak into something louder on ‘Get Even’.

Big riffs, bigger feelings – it’s a cathartic, scream-it-out release.

Kino Motel



‘I’m Your Scene’ introduces Kino Motel’s next era with brooding, cinematic flair.

Part critique, part mood piece, it questions where music’s heading in an AI-heavy world.

Grace Alexandra



At just 16, First Nations artist Grace Alexandra’s ‘Kiss’ bottles teenage emotion into punchy country-pop.

Honest, hooky and full of heart, it’s a strong early statement.

W MAYA



Warsaw-born, NYC-based artist W MAYA’s ‘Love Like Ours’ drifts between soul and indie-pop.

Soft, intimate and quietly expansive, it marks a rising artist finding her lane.

Follow Happy’s Mixtape for more new music.