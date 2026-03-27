Corsair VOID V2 Max – Headphone Month

Dual wireless, strong spatial audio and all day comfort make the VOID V2 Max an easy modern gaming pick.

The Corsair VOID V2 Max Wireless lands at a moment where gaming headsets are expected to do far more than just handle in game audio. Players move constantly between devices, platforms and contexts, often within the same session. One minute it’s competitive play on PC, the next, voice chat on mobile, then music or video between rounds. The V2 Max feels built specifically for that reality, offering simultaneous dual wireless connectivity that removes the friction normally associated with switching sources.

Corsair has spent years refining the VOID platform into something comfortable enough to disappear during long sessions, and that philosophy continues here. The floating headband design keeps overall weight low, while breathable memory foam ear cushions help reduce fatigue across extended use. It’s a headset designed to be worn for hours without needing adjustment, which makes a real difference whether you are gaming, editing or simply listening throughout the day. The aesthetic leans clean and modern, with subtle RGB integration that avoids overpowering the overall look.

The defining feature is the ability to run 2.4GHz low latency wireless and Bluetooth at the same time. Game audio can come through a PC or console while phone notifications, Discord or music run concurrently without needing to manually switch connections. It sounds like a small upgrade but in practice it changes the way the headset fits into everyday use. Once you experience simultaneous audio streams, returning to single source wireless feels unnecessarily restrictive.

Inside the V2 Max are custom tuned 50mm drivers designed to prioritise clarity and positional accuracy. Spatial performance is particularly important in competitive environments, where directional cues influence reaction time and decision making. Dolby Atmos support enhances the sense of placement, giving environmental sounds a convincing sense of depth. The overall tuning leans toward controlled bass with clear mids and crisp high frequencies, helping details remain intelligible even in dense mixes.

Corsair also integrates SoundID personalisation through its iCUE ecosystem, allowing users to shape the frequency response based on listening preference. Rather than applying a single fixed sound signature, users can create a profile that better matches their perception of balance and detail. This makes the headset more adaptable across different genres and use cases, from gaming to music playback or general media consumption.

Battery life is another area where the V2 Max stands out. Corsair claims up to 70 hours using low latency wireless and up to 130 hours over Bluetooth, positioning it as a headset that can comfortably last through multiple days of use without needing to recharge. Fast charging support adds additional practicality, providing several hours of playback from a short charge window. For users who rely on a single headset across work and play, this level of endurance removes a significant point of friction.

The microphone is designed for clear communication during multiplayer sessions, using a flip to mute design that keeps operation simple and intuitive. Voice transmission remains articulate and focused, ensuring team communication remains intelligible even in busy environments. While not intended as a studio recording tool, it performs exactly as required for gaming, streaming and calls.

Taken as a whole, the VOID V2 Max sits comfortably in the space between casual and enthusiast gear. It focuses on the features that matter most in daily use, namely comfort, connectivity and reliable spatial performance. Rather than chasing unnecessary complexity, it refines the fundamentals into something genuinely useful across a wide range of setups.