Chasing Astrid Delivers a Confronting Truth with the Bright, Infectious ‘Endless Supply’

The indie rockers are back with a single that proves you can dance while thinking about the planet.

Hailing from the coastal town of Margaret River, Western Australia, indie rock outfit Chasing Astrid have built their reputation on a sound that feels like sun-soaked energy meeting raw, unpolished grit.

Formed in early 2025, the band has moved swiftly from bush jam sessions with battery-powered amps to packed regional shows, triple j airplay, and sharing stages with the likes of Eskimo Joe and The Rions.

With over 20,000 streams already under their belt, they are proving to be one of WA’s most promising emerging acts.

Now, with their latest single ‘Endless Supply,’ they are taking a significant creative leap forward.

‘Endless Supply’ serves as the first taste of their forthcoming sophomore EP, Ordinary Life, and it immediately establishes a compelling paradox.

The track follows a bright, happy, and irresistibly catchy vibe, characterised by jangly guitar hooks and an energetic rhythm section that begs for a live setting.

However, this sonic warmth belies a deeply confronting subject matter.

Written during a tour through Northern WA, the song was born from witnessing the jarring contrast between the region’s natural beauty and the mines built solely for profit.

As a WA-based band, they see firsthand how money often trumps environmental responsibility.

The song acknowledges that we, the consumers, are often so far removed from the source of the resources we use that we feel no urgency to change, even when the extraction is happening “right in our backyard.”

It is this mature self-reflection that elevates the track beyond a standard protest song.

Chasing Astrid manages to deliver a message about our collective contribution to the planet’s woes without ever sounding preachy.

Instead, they offer a buoyant, guitar-led indie rock track designed to make you think while you move.

With east coast touring set for May 2026 and a sound that continues to mature, this single proves Chasing Astrid is a band unafraid to use their growing platform for meaningful conversation, all while keeping their coastal charm firmly intact.