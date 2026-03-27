jnr. brought his distinct alt-pop vision to our Live from Happy series with a performance of ‘everything.’

The Sydney-based artist, who operates out of a DIY studio in Surry Hills, has spent the past year collaborating with local acts like RAGEFLOWER and earning Triple J recognition.

The session highlighted the hands-on approach that defines his work, which you can hear for yourself on his debut EP ‘i’ve been looking for you my whole life’.

Almighty, Pig Hog Cables, and Stringjoy provided support for the performance.

Check out jnr. on Instagram for more!