New Music Friday featuring Anna Smyrk, Oscar the Wild and Late 90s

Another week, another chance to dive headfirst into the depths of New Music Friday.

The weekend’s within arm’s reach and we’ve made it, friends.

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we’ve rounded up standout new releases from here and across the pond.

Here’s what spinning

Anna Smyrk — Spectacular Denial



Anna Smyrk’s debut album Spectacular Denial lands as a confessional, hook-filled collection that moves between grief, love, pain and hope.

Produced by Anna Laverty (Courtney Barnett, Nick Cave), it blends indie-rock with tender alt-folk intimacy. Smyrk’s vocals sit front and centre – delicate yet powerful – backing songwriting that’s already been described as “truly astonishing” and an “indie-folk wonder.”

Oscar The Wild — ‘Ghost’



Oscar The Wild follow a big year with ‘Ghost,’ a new single building on their indie-grunge style. The track sits in that space between emotional pull and tension, continuing themes the band have explored while sharpening their sound after major support slots and festival appearances.

LATE 90s — ‘IVY’

Perth alt-rock outfit LATE 90s return with ‘IVY,’ an energetic track that hits from the outset. It’s built around a driving, fast-paced feel and captures the band’s live energy.

Lyrically, it explores the idea of temptation – doing something you know is wrong, but going ahead anyway.

Hermitude & Bob Vylan — ‘Light Up’



Hermitude team up with Bob Vylan on ‘Light Up,’ a high-octane collaboration written in Marrickville while Bob Vylan was in Australia.

The track channels frustration into an urgent, powerful release, driven by distortion and tension, marking one of the key moments ahead of Hermitude’s forthcoming album EIGHT.

Cailin Russo — Don’t Scare Billy (EP)



Cailin Russo returns with Don’t Scare Billy, her first new music since the viral success of ‘Bad Things,’ which picked up momentum after featuring in the HBO series Heated Rivalry.

The EP continues her run of emotionally driven, hook-forward pop, building on a moment that’s already seen her land in Spotify’s Viral 50.

Bryson Hill — I Want You (EP)



Sydney-born, London-based producer Bryson Hill delivers I Want You, a four-track house EP via GUDU Records.

The release captures his growing presence across European and Australian club circuits, with infectious grooves, euphoric vocal moments and driving, club-ready production. The title track, already road-tested by DJs, leads the project’s high-energy, globally minded sound.

Daniel Aranda — ‘So Close, Yet So Far’



Sydney artist Daniel Aranda shares ‘So Close, Yet So Far,’ featuring contributions from legendary Nashville musicians Charlie McCoy and Alex Acuña.

The track draws on a classic mid-century recording style, pairing timeless vocals with modern production while exploring themes of longing and distance.

Olza — ‘Trapped in Lovers Arms’



Naarm-based artist Olza releases ‘Trapped in Lovers Arms,’ a track that blends hypnotic rhythms, experimental beats and ethereal synths.

The single explores fractured identity, transformation and moments of clarity within chaos, offering a bold taste of an upcoming release.

Kaiyah Mercedes — ‘3 Month Blackout’



Kaiyah Mercedes returns with ‘3 Month Blackout,’ a raw indie pop-rock track about moving forward after a whirlwind relationship.

Built on driving guitars and shifting dynamics, it captures the rise and fall of emotion, paired with a cinematic music video that continues a narrative thread from earlier releases.

Lucienne — ‘High Up in the Clouds’



Lucienne shares ‘High Up in the Clouds,’ a euphoric neo-soul/pop track produced and co-written by ARIA-nominated Ryan Miller.

The song features swirling live instrumentation and sits comfortably in a space that blends soul, pop and rich musicality.

Connor Adams — ‘Rush Hour’

Connor Adams shares ‘Rush Hour,’ the second single from his upcoming EP Traffic Lights.

The track captures the pressure of chasing momentum while trying to hold personal life together, pairing atmospheric indie-rock textures with a raw vocal and building tension.

NEVANGELIC — ‘Fairytales’



Singapore-born, Adelaide-based artist Nevangelic presents ‘Fairytales,’ a lofi, math-rock-influenced instrumental guitar track.

Blending dreamy riffs with melodic, textural playing, the track showcases his focus on expressive, instrumental storytelling and his approach to blending genres.

MUKI — ‘Reflections’

MUKI’s ‘Reflections’ is a folk-pop/indie track marked by electrifying fingerpicked guitar and rich, emotive vocals.

The song builds with a lush arrangement while keeping the focus on storytelling, offering a vulnerable and uplifting listen rooted in personal experience.

Rosscoe Frantz — ‘Raw and Bitter’

WA’s Rosscoe Frantz’s ‘Raw and Bitter’ takes a slightly rougher, more stripped-back approach, built on reverb-heavy guitar and a confessional tone.

The track feels grounded and direct, carrying the weight of its title through its lyrical edge and understated delivery.

Keen for more new music – check out Happy’s mixtape.