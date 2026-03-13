[gtranslate]
New Music Friday featuring Spacey Jane, Loose content and Dera Meelan

by Tammy Moir

by Tammy Moir

Another week, another chance to dive headfirst into the depths of New Music Friday.

The weekend’s within arm’s reach and we’ve made it, friends.

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we’ve rounded up standout new releases from across Australia, Aotearoa and Cardiff – from indie heavyweights and underground rap to club-ready electronica and chaotic punk energy.

Spacey Jane – ‘Do You Really Love Her?’

Spacey Jane return with ‘Do You Really Love Her?’, a widescreen indie-rock cut that leans harder into shimmering synths and punchy drums than we’ve heard before.

Written in the Hollywood Hills and nodding to classic Aussie pub-rock, it’s dreamy and bittersweet — a slow-burn anthem about longing, distance and missed connections.

Loose Content – ‘Forth & Back’

Melbourne rock outfit Loose Content ride emotional whiplash on ‘Forth & Back’. Produced by Dan Luscombe, the track jumps between tight poppy verses and a huge sing-along chorus.

It’s anxious, hopeful and cathartic —–capturing the dizzying highs and lows of life in flux.

Dera Meelan – ‘WTFU (Wake The F* Up)’**

Auckland producer Dera Meelan unleashes pure club energy on ‘WTFU (Wake The F*** Up)’. Raised on pop, hip-hop and Kurdish musical traditions, his sound collides house, jungle and bass-heavy grime textures.

The result is a hard-hitting, high-voltage track that marks his leap from behind-the-scenes beatmaker to solo artist.

Hedge Burners – ‘Fall Out of the Future’

Hedge Burners arrive in a swirl of surreal punk poetry with ‘Fall Out of the Future’. Equal parts chaos and commentary, it feels like stumbling through an Australian fever dream – cultural references, seaside mythology and all.

It’s all kinds of good weird, noisy and defiantly unpolished in the best possible way.

Jordz – ‘Little Thing’

Melbourne producer Jordz captures the quiet electricity of falling in love on ‘Little Thing’. Co-produced with Alice Ivy, the melodic house track pulses with hypnotic basslines and airy vocals.

It’s immersive and euphoric – the kind of dancefloor moment that sneaks up on you emotionally.

DEVAURA – ‘H0ME’

Sydney’s DEVAURA digs deep on ‘H0ME’, the focus track from her new EP Vol. 2: If You Don’t Laugh, You’ll Cry.

Blending R&B, electronic textures and hip-hop pulse, the track wrestles with shame, loneliness and self-sabotage before opening toward something hopeful. It’s raw, reflective and quietly powerful.

Salty – ‘Touch Grass’

Sydney pop riser Salty leans into glossy hooks and sharp self-awareness on ‘Touch Grass’. Written in a whirlwind session, the track tackles the addictive pull of social media with humour and bite.

It’s high-energy pop that feels made for the algorithm – while quietly rebelling against it.

Kamain – ‘One of a Kind’

Dubbo rapper Kamain balances ambition and doubt on ‘One of a Kind’. Floating over a nostalgic, atmospheric beat, his melodic autotuned delivery brings a reflective glow to lyrics about fake friends, loyal supporters and chasing something bigger.

It’s introspective Aussie rap with a strong emotional centre.

Sola Rosa feat. Muroki – ‘Losing Time’

Veteran groove architect Sola Rosa returns with ‘Losing Time’, a breezy collaboration with Muroki that glides between soul, funk and modern dance rhythms.

Anchored by warm horns and an irresistible bassline, the track feels sun-soaked and restless – a smooth first taste of upcoming album In The Mids.

Chloe Gill – ‘a bad day in february’

Newcastle singer-songwriter Chloe Gill delivers heartfelt country-pop on ‘a bad day in february’. With powerhouse vocals and candid storytelling, the track captures the emotional pull between vulnerability and self-growth.

It’s a striking glimpse into her debut album I Have A Habit Of Dreaming.

falselove – ‘like you used to’

falselove dive deeper into their shadowy concept world with ‘like you used to’. Massive walls of guitars crash against haunting atmospheres before giving way to a huge, emotional chorus.

It’s one of the band’s most vulnerable tracks yet –is equal parts heavy and cinematic.

 

