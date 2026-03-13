Borderline return with ‘Watching It Burn’ and a sax solo that kills

Borderline deliver addictive track with a sax solo that steals the show

Auckland band Borderline are back with ‘Watching It Burn,’ a track that leans into their rock roots with distorted guitars, big drums, and a sax solo that closes the song in such a way – it begs a repeat listen immediately.

Fresh from supporting Teddy Swims in New Zealand and earning BBC Radio 1’s ‘Track of the Week,’ the four-piece continue to show why they’re one of the country’s most promising young acts.

“Watching It Burn” is one of our favourite songs,” explains Borderline.

“It hits you with this colossal wall of sound, huge distorted guitars and massive drums that takes us back to our rock roots.

It’s so much fun to play live as a band, especially with the saxophone solo at the end, which Max absolutely crushes.

This is the Borderline track we want people to turn up loud and sing while driving with the roof down.

It’s about watching something that you’ve worked so hard to build just burn to nothing.

Whether it’s someone or something, it’s an area so many people can relate to in their own way.”

Since releasing their debut ‘Spinning’ in 2022 while still in high school, the band – Ben Glanfield, Jackson Boswell, Matthew McFadden, and Max Harries – have built a mix of pop, rock, and funk that has already earned international attention, including SXSW and The Great Escape performances.

‘Watching It Burn’ is out now, with a Tom Grut-directed video (check it out above) and more tour dates to come.