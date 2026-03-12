Google Maps has fundamentally changed what a map can do with

I think I just found my new best friend: Ask Maps answers questions a map never could

If you’ve ever yelled at your phone because it couldn’t find a lit tennis court or a café that won’t side-eye you for charging a dead battery, breathe easy.

Google Maps just got its biggest upgrade in a decade, and it’s all thanks to Gemini.

VP and GM Miriam Daniel has unveiled a reimagined Maps that turns your GPS from a static directory into a full-on co-pilot.

The standout feature? Ask Maps, which lets you chat with the app like a savvy local friend.

You can throw it a question like, “I need a vegan-friendly spot for four in Newtown with a chill aesthetic,” and it’ll comb through 300 million locations to find your perfect fit.

It’s not just searching – it’s planning, remembering your preferences, and even helping score reservations.

Navigation isn’t left behind. Immersive Navigation brings your route to life in 3D, matching real-world terrain, lanes, and stop signs.

Gemini analyzes billions of Street View images so directions feel human: “Go past this exit and take the next one,” instead of robotic “turn left in 200 feet.”

It even highlights the front door and best parking spot at your destination.

The Ask Maps rollout has started on Android and iOS in the U.S. and India. Lost? That excuse officially doesn’t fly anymore.