Linkin Park cancels Adelaide Show, Sydney dates still on

Fans gutted by last-minute Adelaide cancellation, but Sydney shows expected to proceed.

Linkin Park fans in South Australia faced disappointment on March 12, 2026, when the band canceled their show at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre just hours before it was set to begin.

The band cited “an illness in the band” in an official statement, though they did not specify which member was affected.

Fans at the March 10 Melbourne show noted that co-lead vocalist Emily Armstrong appeared to be struggling with her voice, having to cut songs like ‘Heavy Is The Crown’ and ‘Stained’ from the set.

The cancellation came around 1:00 PM on the day of the show, leaving many fans who had traveled or booked accommodation in a tough spot.

The Adelaide date will not be rescheduled due to the band’s tight international tour schedule, but all ticket holders are receiving full refunds automatically through Ticketek and their original point of purchase.

The rest of the Australian tour remains on track, with two shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on March 14 and 15 still scheduled to go ahead.

The Adelaide cancellation appears to be a one-off decision to give the band, likely Armstrong, some recovery time after Melbourne.

Fans have expressed a mix of heartbreak and understanding, especially parents attending their kids’ first Linkin Park show.

For Sydney ticket holders, it’s recommended to check email for updates from Ticketek or Live Nation and to follow Linkin Park and Qudos Bank Arena on social media for real-time information.

Unless otherwise announced, the Sydney shows are expected to go ahead as planned.