Polaris and Vana join Linkin Park for Aus and NZ shows

Linkin Park’s From Zero World Tour is already one of the most anticipated rock runs of 2026, and now the band have revealed the final pieces of the puzzle: special guests.

Sydney’s Polaris will join the Adelaide show on March 12, while New Zealand-based alt-metal artist Vana opens in Auckland on March 18.

Polaris have been a staple of Australia’s heavy scene since 2012. With three studio albums, multiple ARIA nominations, and sold-out headline tours under their belt, the band channel life’s angst and frustrations into emotive, high-impact rock – making them a perfect complement to Linkin Park’s set.

Vana, originally from Anaheim, California, merges industrial metal, electro-pop, and trap-influenced production into a unique sound built entirely independently before signing with Sumerian Records in 2025. Their raw, visceral energy makes for an intense live experience.

Both acts will warm up audiences ahead of Linkin Park, who will perform new tracks like ‘The Emptiness Machine’ and ‘Heavy Is The Crown’ alongside their career-spanning hits.

With tickets selling fast, these special guests add another layer of excitement to an already stacked tour.

Tour Dates Featuring Special Guests:

Tuesday March 3 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane – Polaris

Thursday March 5 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane –Polaris

Sunday March 8 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne –Polaris

Tuesday March 10 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne – Polaris

Thursday March 12 AEC Arena, Adelaide – Polaris

Saturday March 14 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney – Polaris

Sunday March 15 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney –Polaris

Wednesday March 18 Spark Arena, Auckland – LIMITED TICKETS – Vana

Tickets at LinkinPark.com/Tour.