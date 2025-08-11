Linkin Park announce first Australian tour in over a decade

Over a decade in the making, Linkin Park’s From Zero tour arrives in Australia next March.

Linkin Park will return to Australia in March 2026 for the first time since 2013, bringing their From Zero World Tour (which will feature their new vocalist) to Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

The announcement follows a record-breaking comeback year for the band, whose latest album From Zero debuted at No. 1 in 14 countries, including Australia.

The tour, presented by Live Nation and Triple M, will open at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on 3 March, before hitting Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on 8 March and wrapping up at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on 14 March.

Fan club, partner, and Live Nation presales begin from 18 August, with general tickets on sale 22 August at 11am local time.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” said frontman Mike Shinoda.

“The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to bring this energy to Australia. From Zero is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

The Australian shows will feature new material, including the chart-topping singles The Emptiness Machine and Heavy Is The Crown, alongside hits spanning the band’s 20-plus year career.

Heavy Is The Crown – released as the official League of Legends World Championship Anthem and their first collaboration with Riot Games – and The Emptiness Machine have both dominated global charts, with the latter hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts.

With over 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify and recent critical praise from Billboard, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times, Linkin Park’s comeback has positioned them once again at the forefront of rock.

The From Zero World Tour offers Australian fans the first opportunity in more than a decade to see the band’s high-octane live show.