Sesame Street has a new A-lister joining the ranks

Miley Cyrus has just moved into a new place on Sesame Street.

Netflix has just announced that Sesame Street: Volume 2 is set to drop on March 9th, and will come with a very special guest appearance from the one and only Miley Cyrus.

She’ll be ditching her old alias of Hannah Montanna and trying on a new one for size: Miss Miley!

The new season comes from Sesame Workshop, and will mark the 57th installment ever and the second since Netflix saved it from drowning last May after it was ditched by the owner of HBO.

PBS couldn’t keep the classic 56 year old TV series afloat themselves after Donald Trump slashed their funding at the start of his presidency, and thus, a deal was forged between the two companies.

Season number 57 is set to be made up of four 30 minute instalments, and Miley will appear in an episode titled “Elmo’s Toy Swap”, where she will be – you guessed it – swapping toys.

Seems to be that 2026 is the year blondie celebs have decided to start collab-ing with puppet shows after Sabrina Carpenter starred on The Muppet Show at the start of this month.

You can catch that one on Disney+, but as for Miley’s feature, you’ll either need a Netflix subscription, or the patience to wait weeks, months, or years for it to eventually be added to ABC iView.

Netflix has been gracious enough to gift us a teaser in the meantime, which sees Miley on Sesame Street surrounded by all your childhood faves – Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Grover – until next minute, her and the whole crew are under the sea in a submarine.

If you want to find out why, you’ll just have to renew that Netflix subscription.