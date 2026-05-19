‘Very Young Frankenstein’ gets official series order at FX with Taika Waititi directing

The monster is growing up and getting weird.

FX is resurrecting a classic with a twisted new stitch. The network has officially ordered ‘Very Young Frankenstein’ to series, a decade after the initial pilot announcement.

While plot details remain buried in the lab, the show is inspired by Mel Brooks and Gene Wilder’s 1974 comedy masterpiece.

Zach Galifianakis leads a cast that includes Dolly Wells, Kumail Nanjiani, and Cary Elwes.

The creative team is a murderer’s row of modern comedy: writer Stefani Robinson and director Taika Waititi, both alums of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, executive produce alongside Brooks himself.

The original film’s producer, Michael Gruskoff, also joins. “This is a completely original take on the classic story,” said FX’s Nick Grad, promising the same “inventive, irreverent spirit.”

With Waititi behind the camera and Brooks giving his blessing, this prequel (or sideways sequel) aims to poke new life into old bolts.

Expect hilarity, havoc, and possibly a very polite monster when the series eventually stalks onto screens.